Tayler Holder Announces New Single 'California Fit in Tennessee'

(BMA) TikTok sensation and the platform's most-followed country music artist, Tayler Holder, is set to captivate fans once again with his highly anticipated new single, "California Fit in Tennessee." Dropping March 28th, this heartfelt track reflects love, fate, and the paths we leave behind. Written before his move to Nashville, Holder paints a vivid picture of a love that couldn't withstand the pull of different worlds, wondering what might have been if "California had ever fit into Tennessee." Blending heartfelt storytelling with modern country melodies, the song showcases his signature mix of raw emotion, anthemic vocals, and compelling instrumentation, sure to resonate with listeners everywhere.

Holder reflects, "I wrote this song before moving to Nashville, reflecting on a love I thought would last forever. Looking back, I see why it didn't work out-because life had something even more beautiful in store. It's a perspective on what could have been if she had come with me, if California had ever fit into Tennessee."

Tayler Holder continues his rise in country music as a special guest on Chase Matthew's UK leg of the 2025 European Tour. Due to high demand, they've added stops in Stockholm (3/11) at Fållan and Oslo (3/12) at Rockefeller Music Hall. Fresh off his 18-city "Hits the Roof!" tour, part of Tin Roof's "Nashville Hits the Roof" series, Holder played sold-out shows in Detroit, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Lexington, and Louisville, braving sub-32-degree temps. His fan connection runs deep-after seeing a TikTok of a girl singing his songs, he partnered with Gibson to gift her a guitar, surprising her on stage in St. Louis, where she performed "Sittin' On Empty" with him.

One of country music's fastest-rising stars, Holder has built an impressive fanbase and earned major accolades, including Male Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year (2023) from Up N Country. As the most-followed country artist on TikTok, he has seamlessly transitioned from influencer to recording artist. With 460.8K monthly listeners on Spotify, Holder has racked up millions of streams on hits like "Dyin' Flame" (8.5M streams), "Nothin' But Neon" (5.8M streams), "Someone You Knew" (3.5M streams), and his heartfelt duet "Climb My Way to Heaven" with Cory Asbury (1.6M streams), solidifying his place in the country music scene.

Hailing from Alvarado, TX, a small town near Dallas, Holder's flair for entertainment was evident from a young age. By three, he was racing motocross, a passion he still enjoys as a hobby. After completing high school via homeschooling, Holder moved to California to follow his dreams of being an entertainer and started to create content for Instagram and Musical.ly, quickly growing his popularity on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos and daily lifestyle content.

After joining TikTok, Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform, continuing to create viral content. With over 30 million followers across social media, Holder has seamlessly transitioned from influencer to a prominent voice in country music, captivating fans with his talent and authenticity. "I am very thankful that I have been welcomed by the Nashville Community and industry alike. I am humbled every day for the continued support, and I want to keep on bringing the best I have for the people that have championed me."

Tayler Holder is deep in songwriting and A&R sessions, refining his craft while performing across the U.S. and U.K. As he gears up to release his highly anticipated new single, "California Fit in Tennessee," he's eager to share his next chapter with fans and further cement his place in country music.

Related Stories

Tayler Holder Joining Chase Matthew For UK Tour Dates

Tayler Holder Selling Out Hit The Roof Tour Dates

Tayler Holder Announces New Singe 'Dyin' Flame'

Tayler Holder Shares 'Nothin' But Neon'

News > Tayler Holder