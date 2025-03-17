The Comancheros Announce 'A Decade In The Mirror' Release Show

(Imperative) On March 22nd Rottweiler Records will release the digital version of The Comancheros' A Decade In The Mirror, while the group will be taking the traditional path, launching the album in CD format with a special show at The Basement in Nashville on the same day.

It's been ten years since The Comancheros started rolling along the blacktop highways, under the star dusted skies, carrying their hard rocking anthems and heartfelt ballads from the cities to the deserts, the forests to the sea. Bringing cowboys to the bars and broken hearted ghosts to their campfire, the years have passed in moments since their journey began back in 2015. Then suddenly there was a decade in that rearview mirror, stretching out behind them in miles and stories, drinks and songs...

To celebrate the first ten years of an adventure which shows no signs of reaching an end, The Comancheros have compiled an album of tracks that demonstrate the heart-on-the-sleeve emotion of their music; as diverse as life and as dark as the longest nights, as honest as tears and proud in their own skin...defiant, unbreakable, rebellious to the last breath. A Decade In The Mirror brings together songs never released before in a physical format, limited edition EPs whose CD runs have long since sold out, rarities from split cassette editions and live tracks that have never been made available before. Every aspect of The Comancheros' spirit in all its raw grit and glory, from the dancing riffs and ZZ Top boogie of 'Crazy As Hell' to the melancholy reflection in the shadow of the gallows of 'Don't Forget My Name', the gentle balladry of 'I Stare At Trains' to the smooth melodies, hard guitars and exuberance of 'We Own The Night'. Perhaps what permeates all The Comancheros music more than anything else, all of A Decade In The Mirror from the laidback Americana of opener 'The Day George Jones Died' to the final whiskey salute of 'If I Could Pick A Way To Go' recorded live in Spain, is the untarnished honesty of expression that runs through it all like blood. Bringing together influences from southern rock, pure country and American folk ballads that stretch their roots deep into the past, The Comancheros have found their own definition of their unique sound - Heavy and Western - and that's what you'll find on A Decade In The Mirror.

