The Comancheros Announce 'A Decade In The Mirror' Release Show

(Imperative) On March 22nd Rottweiler Records will release the digital version of The Comancheros' A Decade In The Mirror, while the group will be taking the traditional path, launching the album in CD format with a special show at The Basement in Nashville on the same day.
It's been ten years since The Comancheros started rolling along the blacktop highways, under the star dusted skies, carrying their hard rocking anthems and heartfelt ballads from the cities to the deserts, the forests to the sea. Bringing cowboys to the bars and broken hearted ghosts to their campfire, the years have passed in moments since their journey began back in 2015. Then suddenly there was a decade in that rearview mirror, stretching out behind them in miles and stories, drinks and songs...
To celebrate the first ten years of an adventure which shows no signs of reaching an end, The Comancheros have compiled an album of tracks that demonstrate the heart-on-the-sleeve emotion of their music; as diverse as life and as dark as the longest nights, as honest as tears and proud in their own skin...defiant, unbreakable, rebellious to the last breath. A Decade In The Mirror brings together songs never released before in a physical format, limited edition EPs whose CD runs have long since sold out, rarities from split cassette editions and live tracks that have never been made available before. Every aspect of The Comancheros' spirit in all its raw grit and glory, from the dancing riffs and ZZ Top boogie of 'Crazy As Hell' to the melancholy reflection in the shadow of the gallows of 'Don't Forget My Name', the gentle balladry of 'I Stare At Trains' to the smooth melodies, hard guitars and exuberance of 'We Own The Night'. Perhaps what permeates all The Comancheros music more than anything else, all of A Decade In The Mirror from the laidback Americana of opener 'The Day George Jones Died' to the final whiskey salute of 'If I Could Pick A Way To Go' recorded live in Spain, is the untarnished honesty of expression that runs through it all like blood. Bringing together influences from southern rock, pure country and American folk ballads that stretch their roots deep into the past, The Comancheros have found their own definition of their unique sound - Heavy and Western - and that's what you'll find on A Decade In The Mirror.
The Comancheros Pay Tribute to Legend George Jones
New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather- Def Leppard, Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme Summer Tour- Collective Soul- more
Rush Stars Were Set To Play Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert- Traffic Legend Dave Mason Hospitalized With Series Infection- more
Earth, Wind & Fire Plot New Las Vegas Residency- JENNIE Sells Over 1 Million Copies Of Rudy Its First Week- more
Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off- Tayler Holder Announces 'California Fit in Tennessee'- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
The Youngbloods Frontman Jesse Colin Young Has Died
Lou Gramm Reunites With Foreigner During Florida Concert
New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather
Gotthard Rock Beatles Classic 'Drive My Car'
Guster and The Mountain Goats Teaming Up For U.S. Tour
Belouis Some Announces First U.S. Tour Dates Since 1985
Paul Di'Anno's In Memory Of Arriving In May
Glass Animals Add North American Leg To Their Tour of Earth