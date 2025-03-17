The Voice Champ Bryce Leatherwood Announces Debut Album

(EBM) Mercury Nashville singer/songwriter Bryce Leatherwood built his country-music foundations while bumping along in an old pickup on his granddad's farm, legends like George Jones, Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty crooned through fuzzy speakers, with their passion and conviction striking a chord. Now, the Woodstock, Georgia native is carrying those influences with him for his debut, self-titled album, available May 16, 2025.

A mix of originals and expertly crafted outside cuts, Leatherwood lets his resonate vocal loose over 12 diverse tunes - centered on his rock solid country roots, but ranging from the pure-emotion of classic balladry to an expanding genre's bleeding edge. Taking a hands-on approach with producer Will Bundy (Riley Green, Ella Langley), Leatherwood threads the needle between the timeless and trendy with surefooted ease.

"I've dreamt of making a record since the first day I picked up a guitar at 12 years old," reflects Leatherwood. "I've spent the past two years developing this album, choosing each song with intention, creating the best introduction to who I am as an artist. I'm beyond proud of how it turned out, and can't wait to share it with y'all."

Written by Leatherwood, Jeffrey East and Josh Kelley, "Shenandoah," available today, echoes with breathtaking sonic beauty - and embodies total romantic devotion. Featuring rich vocal texture, the string-and-steel ballad matches its gentle tones with a songbird melody, as a truly majestic love unfolds.

"Growing up in North Georgia surrounded by the mountains, I was always inspired by the natural beauty around me. I really wanted to carry that inspiration into a song that reminded me of home while I'm in Nashville, and this was that song for me," Leatherwood remarks of the sweeping romantic ballad.

The season 22 winner of NBC's hit TV show The Voice - Leatherwood signed a management deal with Morris Higham Management in December of 2022. After a landmark year in 2024 which included making his Opry debut, performing at CMA Fest and headlining his first tour, the Neon Does Tour, Leatherwood is just getting started.

Bryce Leatherwood Tracklisting (songwriters in parentheses):

1. "In Lieu of Flowers" (Jacob Davis, Adam Craig, Matt McKinney)

2. "Neon Does" (Bryce Leatherwood, Alex Maxwell, Matt McKinney)

3. "Something Bout A Girl" (Jessi Alexander, Jonathan Singleton, Frank Rogers)

4. "Still Learning" (Dan Wilson, Brett Sheroky, Jessica Roadcap)

5. "What If She Does" (Justin Wilson, Jennifer Wayne, Trent Tomlinson

6. "Cheap Cologne" (Jimmy Ritchey, Kevin Denney, Odie Blackmon)

7. "Where the Bar Is" Chase McGill, Shane Minor, Cole Taylor, Michael Carter)

8. "God Made" (J.T. Harding, Adam Craig, Jordan Minton, Seth Mosley)

9. "Shenandoah" (Bryce Leatherwood, Jeffrey East, Josh Kelley)

10. "The One My Daddy Found" (Leatherwood, Lynn Hutton, Chris Dubois)

11. "The Finger" (Randy Montana, Jeremy Spillman, Brett Sheroky)

12. "Hung Up On You" (Brandon Lay, Jeff Middleton, Neil Medley)

