311 Launching Unity Tour This Summer

(BPM) 311 is bringing the energy back to the road with the return of their Unity Tour in 2025. In support of their latest full-length album, Full Bloom, whose title track has surged into the Top 20 on the Alternative charts, the band is set to deliver another powerhouse live experience. Fans can sign up for tour updates and presale information now at unity-tour.com.

Kicking off on June 20 in Atlantic City, NJ the tour will span coast to coast, bringing 311's signature fusion of rock, reggae, and funk to fans nationwide. Joining them on this epic run will be direct support from Badflower, with Sitting on Saturn opening the show as the first of three acts.

Fans will have multiple opportunities to grab tickets before the general on-sale with first priority going to fans who are a part of 311 Nation. 311 Nation members will be able to get their tickets starting today at 12PM local time. Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting this Friday, March 21 at 10AM local time.

UNITY TOUR 2025 DATES:

June 20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

June 21 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

June 22 - Virginia Beach, VA - Point Break Festival*

June 24 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

June 27 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

June 28 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

June 29 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

July 2 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater

July 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*

July 5 - Dubuque, IA - Back Waters Stage

July 6 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Live Rockford

July 7 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

July 9 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

July 11 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

July 12 - Council Bluffs, IA - River's Edge Park*

July 13 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

July 15 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

July 16 - Flagstaff, AZ - Fort Tuthill Park - Pepsi Amphitheater

July 18 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid State Fair*

July 20 - Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club*

July 26-27 - Long Beach, CA - Vans Warped Tour*

August 8 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino -Yaamava' Theater^

August 9 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

August 10 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino -Grand Theatre

August 12 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheatre

August 13 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Amphitheater

August 15 - Great Falls, MT - Voyager Stadium

August 16 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

August 17 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

August 19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater

August 22 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

August 23 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

August 24 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoor

August 26 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

August 27 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewery

August 29 - Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena

August 31 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

*Select festival appearances included in the tour.

^ No Sitting on Saturn

