Ashland Craft Premieres 'Lie A Little' Video

(Leo33) Ashland Craft unveils the official music video for her latest single, "Lie A Little", premiering today across CMT and the Viacom billboard in Times Square.

Directed by Quinton Cook the video brings the song's laid-back, no-nonsense attitude to life with a honky-tonk backdrop, a lively line-dancing crowd, and a high-stakes poker game where Ashland holds her own.

"I'm so excited to have the 'Lie A Little' music video premiering with CMT," says Ashland. "This song is all about that laid-back, take-it-or-leave-it attitude, and we wanted the video to bring that to life in a fun way. From the honky-tonk setting to the line dancing and poker game, it's got just the right mix of grit and good times. I can't wait for everyone to watch it!"

The video mirrors the essence of "Lie A Little", a track that perfectly balances self-awareness with an easygoing detachment. Written by Kelly Archer, Bryan Simpson, and Mark Irwin, the song tells the story of someone who knows they can be a little hard to love but isn't asking for much-just a little kindness in goodbye. With its bluesy country edge and Ashland's signature grit, "Lie A Little" has quickly gained traction, earning support from Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more.

The release of "Lie A Little" sets the stage for a packed touring schedule for Ashland, who is gearing up for a major run of shows this year. This spring, she'll hit the road for "The Rollin' Stoned" Tour co-headlining alongside Meghan Patrick, bringing their powerhouse vocals and raw, high-energy performances to cities across the U.S. Later this summer, Craft will join Luke Bryan for select dates on his "Country Song Came On" Tour, continuing to showcase why she's one of country music's most exciting rising stars.

Ashland Craft Upcoming Tour Dates:

Apr 5 - Tortuga Music Festival - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Apr 10 - The Stache - Grand Rapids, MI*

Apr 11 - LRH Live (Lori's Road House) - West Chester, OH*

Apr 12 - TBA - TBA*

Apr 17 - Carol's Pub - Chicago, IL*

Apr 18 - The Grainery - Plain City, OH*

Apr 19 - PBR Louisville - Louisville, KY*

Jun 5 - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview - Syracuse, NY+

Jun 6 - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - Camden, NJ+

Jun 7 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC+

Jun 12 - Enmarket Arena - Savannah, GA+

Jun 13 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL+

Jun 20 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX+

Jun 21 - Cajundome Arena & Convention Center - Lafayette, LA+

Aug 2 - County Line Country Fest - Prairie Du Chien, WI

Sept 11 - Born & Raised Festival - Pryor, OK

Oct 4 - Field & Stream Festival - Winnsboro, SC

*The Rollin' Stoned Tour

+With Luke Bryan

