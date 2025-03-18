BABYMETAL Tap Black Veil Brides and Jinjer For North American Tour

(Live Nation) BABYMETAL have announced a summer 2025 headlining tour produced by Live Nation with support from Black Veil Brides and Jinjer on select dates, along with Bloodywood.

Marking their biggest North American tour yet, the 24-date run kicks off on June 13th in Houston and will hit major cities including Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, and San Francisco before wrapping up on July 23rd in Phoenix.

Tickets and exclusive VIP packages will be available starting with an artist presale today at 1 PM ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, which begins Friday, March 21 at 10 AM local time at BABYMETAL.com

Over the past Two years, BABYMETAL have released collaborations with Tom Morello, Bloodywood, and, most notably, Electric Callboy with "RATATATA"-a track that quickly amassed hundreds of millions of streams across all platforms. The new collaborations offer a peak into what should be their forthcoming album, following 2023's THE OTHER ONE, their first concept album.

Fri Jun 13 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall^=

Sat Jun 14 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^=

Tue Jun 17 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center^=

Wed Jun 18 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy^=

Fri Jun 20 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^=

Sat Jun 21 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion^=

Tue Jun 24 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden^=

Wed Jun 25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway^=

Fri Jun 27 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena^=

Sat Jun 28 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann Center^=

Mon Jun 30 - Laval, QC - Place Bell^=

Wed Jul 02 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum^=

Thu Jul 03 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^=

Sat Jul 5 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*

Sun Jul 06 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park+=

Tue Jul 08 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom+=

Wed Jul 09 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory+=

Fri Jul 11 - Denver, CO - The JunkYard+=

Mon Jul 14 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center+=

Tue Jul 15 - Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center+=

Thu Jul 17 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic+=

Sun Jul 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort+=

Mon Jul 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+=

Wed Jul 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre+=

^With Black Veil Brides

+With Jinjer

=With Bloodywood

