Dillinger Four Announced As New Headliner For Camp Punksylvania

(Earshot) The final pieces of the Camp Punksylvania 2025 lineup are officially falling into place, and it's going to be a stacked finish. Dillinger Four will headline Friday night, bringing their legendary anthems and energy to the Main Stage-the perfect soundtrack to kick off Camp Punksylvania's fifth anniversary celebration.

They're joined by hardcore heavy-hitters Scowl, Brooklyn-based punk trio THICK, and skacore upcomers Working Class Stiffs, adding to the 50+ band roster for the DIY festival's milestone year. One more headliner will be announced next week to complete the 2025 lineup.

Taking place June 20-22, 2025, at the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert, PA, Camp Punksylvania continues to be the Northeast's premier punk rock summer camp experience-but more than just a festival, it remains committed to uplifting marginalized voices in the punk scene. This year's lineup reflects that mission, amplifying femme, LGBTQ+, and POC artists who are shaping the future of punk. Acts likeScowl, War On Women, The OBGMs, Pollyanna, JER, Teenage Halloween, and Rebelmatic are just a few examples of the powerful voices taking center stage.

With these additions, Camp Punksylvania 2025 is set to be the biggest and best edition yet, offering not just nonstop music, but also camping, DIY workshops, unique vendors, and an unforgettable community-driven atmosphere.

