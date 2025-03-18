Dua Lipa Launches Radical Optimism Tour Down Under

(PP) 3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has kicked off the Australia/New Zealand leg of her highly anticipated 55+ date Radical Optimism Tour, unveiling all-new production and an expanded setlist. The performance marked the first of her five-night run in the city before heading to multiple nights in Sydney and Auckland.

Complete with a dynamic new stage and dreamy, vibrant visuals, Dua opened the show with "Training Season" and "End Of An Era" from her third studio album, Radical Optimism, before continuing with fan-favorite hits from her catalog like "Break My Heart" and "One Kiss." In honor of Australia's very own AC/DC, she seamlessly wove in a surprise cover of "Highway To Hell" and followed it up with a stripped-back rendition of the Radical Optimism deep cut, "Maria." Ahead of the show's final act, while surrounded by a ring of fire, Dua ascended into the air performing "Love Again" and "Anything For Love," and later, she closed out the show with her chart-topping hits "Don't Start Now" and "Houdini," delivering an electrifying finale for the packed crowd.

The global tour supports Dua's third studio album, Radical Optimism, which was released May 3, 2024 via Warner Records. The album went No. 1 in 12 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK female artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua's biggest sales week yet.

Beyond her album release, 2024 was a milestone year for Dua Lipa, featuring headline performances at Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage in the UK and Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas, as well as her first primetime concert special "An Evening With Dua Lipa" filmed live at The Royal Albert Hall. She also kicked off the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism Tour, with stops in Singapore, Jakarta, Tokyo, Seoul, and more.

The Radical Optimism Tour continues this Wednesday, March 19, with Dua's second show at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, followed by three more performances at the venue. After wrapping up in Sydney and Auckland, she'll kick off the Europe/UK leg in May before returning to North America in September. The tour features multiple nights in most cities, including two sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium in London and four-night runs at both Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the tour kick off, JENNIE and Dua Lipa recently dropped their new track, "Handlebars," alongside a music video directed by BRTHR.

DUA LIPA - RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025 DATES:

Monday, March 17 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday, March 19 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

Thursday, March 20 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

Saturday, March 22 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

Sunday, March 23 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday, March 26 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

Friday, March 28 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday, March 29 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday, April 02 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

Friday, April 04 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

Sunday, May 11 - Madrid, Spain - Movistar Arena

Monday, May 12 - Madrid, Spain - Movistar Arena

Thursday, May 15 - Lyon, France - LDLC Arena

Friday, May 16 - Lyon, France - LDLC Arena

Monday, May 19 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

Tuesday, May 20 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

Friday, May 23 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

Saturday, May 24 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

Tuesday, May 27 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

Wednesday, May 28 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

Saturday, May 31 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

Sunday, June 01 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

Tuesday, June 03 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Wednesday, June 04 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Saturday, June 07 - Milan, Italy - Hippodrome Snai La Maura

Wednesday, June 11 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Thursday, June 12 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Friday, June 13 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Friday, June 20 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 21 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

Tuesday, June 24 - Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium

Wednesday, June 25 - Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium

Friday, June 27 - Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium

Monday, September 01 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, September 02 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Friday, September 05 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Saturday, September 06 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Tuesday, September 09 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wednesday, September 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Saturday, September 13 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sunday, September 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Wednesday, September 17 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Thursday, September 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Saturday, September 20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sunday, September 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Friday, September 26 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Saturday, September 27 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Tuesday, September 30 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Wednesday, October 01 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Saturday, October 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sunday, October 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Tuesday, October 07 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Wednesday, October 08 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Saturday, October 11 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Sunday, October 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Wednesday, October 15 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Thursday, October 16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

