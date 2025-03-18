Kane Brown's Short Film The High Road Hits Vevo

(BHM) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of global superstar Kane Brown's short film, The High Road, as part of Vevo's performance series, Extended Play. The short film features Brown's Vevo Extended Play performances of "3," "Gorgeous" and "I Am," as well as an interview exploring his home life, musical inspirations and artistic evolution. "When it comes to me and my music, I feel like I'm still learning," Kane explains in the film, "Hopefully by, you know, the fifth or sixth album, I'll know what I want my sound to be 'officially,' but I still haven't figured that out yet!"
So far in 2025, Kane Brown has pulled in 22.6M views, making him Vevo's #10 Country artist in the world. Vevo and Kane Brown have a long history of working together, releasing Vevo 'X' Performances' of "Homesick," "Heaven," "Short Skirt Weather", and "Lose It," in 2018 and 'Live from Vevo Studios' performances of "For My Daughter" and "Take Me Home" (with Restless Road) in 2020.
"I really enjoyed the opportunity to work with Vevo to create visual content for these songs that I love so much," says Kane Brown, "Municipal Auditorium is a special place to me and being able to film '3', 'Gorgeous', and 'I Am' in that place with this team was an awesome experience. I can't wait for the fans to see the videos."
'Vevo Extended Play' is a multi-song performance capture shot in existing locations that realize the vision of an artist's project. The series begins in an anchor space and steadily works through different locations, showing viewers the evolution of the music through creative workflow. Through artists' close collaboration with Vevo's team, Extended Play marries the art of songwriting with breathtaking visual settings for a series of bespoke performances.
Filmed at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Kane Brown's first 'Vevo Extended Play' performance is specifically tailored to the artist's aesthetic. The film and performances follow Kane and his band through various parts of what makes a show whole: from "3" filmed in the venue's greenroom, to "Gorgeous,' backstage, to finally "I Am' onstage, each different and necessary in their own individual ways.
'Vevo Extended Play' is a multi-song performance capture shot in existing locations that realize the vision of an artist's project. The series begins in an anchor space and steadily works through different locations, showing viewers the evolution of the music through creative workflow. Through artists' close collaboration with Vevo's team, Extended Play marries the art of songwriting with breathtaking visual settings for a series of bespoke performances and artist interviews.
"For this nearly 15-minute-long short film, we wanted to shed some light on who Kane Brown really is -- both as a man and an artist -- exploring his personal journey and his career as he embarks on 'The High Road' tour. Kane's intimate interviews on these themes, as well as off-the-cuff moments with his band, are carefully woven in between his setlist, complementing each of the songs, for one cohesive story across performances," said JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo, "We thank Kane for being so candid and vulnerable with us for this piece, allowing us to bring fans into his world and deeper creative process."
Kane Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, Jon PardiLead Windy City Smokeout Lineup
Kane Brown Taking The High Road With New Album and Tour
Kane Brown & Jelly Roll Lead CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert To Perform At People's Choice Country Awards
Eagles Add 4 More Sphere Las Vegas Dates- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt Given All Clear Following Cancer Surgery- Music Streaming Hit New High In 2024- more
New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather- Def Leppard, Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme Summer Tour- Collective Soul- more
Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Kane Brown's Short Film The High Road Hits Vevo- more
Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off- Tayler Holder Announces 'California Fit in Tennessee'- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
mgk Recruits Avenged Sevenfold and Bring Me The Horizon Stars For Dingo Tribute
Flogging Molly Frontman Dave King Had Multiple Surgeries After Brain Hemorrhage
Nickelback To Headline Velocity At Field of Dreams
BABYMETAL Tap Black Veil Brides and Jinjer For North American Tour
Yellowcard Recruit Travis Barker For New Album
The Church Launching The Singles Tour This Summer
Pelican Share 'Indelible' From Their First New Album In 6 Years
311 Launching Unity Tour This Summer