Kane Brown's Short Film The High Road Hits Vevo

(BHM) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of global superstar Kane Brown's short film, The High Road, as part of Vevo's performance series, Extended Play. The short film features Brown's Vevo Extended Play performances of "3," "Gorgeous" and "I Am," as well as an interview exploring his home life, musical inspirations and artistic evolution. "When it comes to me and my music, I feel like I'm still learning," Kane explains in the film, "Hopefully by, you know, the fifth or sixth album, I'll know what I want my sound to be 'officially,' but I still haven't figured that out yet!"

So far in 2025, Kane Brown has pulled in 22.6M views, making him Vevo's #10 Country artist in the world. Vevo and Kane Brown have a long history of working together, releasing Vevo 'X' Performances' of "Homesick," "Heaven," "Short Skirt Weather", and "Lose It," in 2018 and 'Live from Vevo Studios' performances of "For My Daughter" and "Take Me Home" (with Restless Road) in 2020.

"I really enjoyed the opportunity to work with Vevo to create visual content for these songs that I love so much," says Kane Brown, "Municipal Auditorium is a special place to me and being able to film '3', 'Gorgeous', and 'I Am' in that place with this team was an awesome experience. I can't wait for the fans to see the videos."

'Vevo Extended Play' is a multi-song performance capture shot in existing locations that realize the vision of an artist's project. The series begins in an anchor space and steadily works through different locations, showing viewers the evolution of the music through creative workflow. Through artists' close collaboration with Vevo's team, Extended Play marries the art of songwriting with breathtaking visual settings for a series of bespoke performances.

Filmed at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Kane Brown's first 'Vevo Extended Play' performance is specifically tailored to the artist's aesthetic. The film and performances follow Kane and his band through various parts of what makes a show whole: from "3" filmed in the venue's greenroom, to "Gorgeous,' backstage, to finally "I Am' onstage, each different and necessary in their own individual ways.

"For this nearly 15-minute-long short film, we wanted to shed some light on who Kane Brown really is -- both as a man and an artist -- exploring his personal journey and his career as he embarks on 'The High Road' tour. Kane's intimate interviews on these themes, as well as off-the-cuff moments with his band, are carefully woven in between his setlist, complementing each of the songs, for one cohesive story across performances," said JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo, "We thank Kane for being so candid and vulnerable with us for this piece, allowing us to bring fans into his world and deeper creative process."

