Key Glock Announces 2025 GLOCKAVELI Tour

() Multi-platinum Memphis superstar Key Glock announced his 2025 GLOCKAVELI Tour presented by SiriusXM's Hip-Hop Nation. Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on May 21 at The Criterion in Oklahoma City making stops across the U.S. in Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Las Vegas at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on June 30.

On the "GLOCKAVELI Tour," Key Glock will perform songs from his upcoming album, GLOCKAVELI, as well as music from his decorated catalog. Inspired by the spirit of Tupac Shakur, and his Makaveli alter ego, GLOCKAVELI is Key Glock's first new album to be released via his new partnership with Republic Records. Featuring the new single "No Sweat" and the recent standout "3AM in ToKEYo." Glockaveli releases on May 2nd via Paper Route Empire / Republic Records.

Last April, Key Glock performed for the first time at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, headlining a bill that also featured Young Nudy and BigXThaPlug. The sold-out Red Rocks performance continued momentum that started in 2023 with Glock's fast-selling SiriusXM's Hip-Hop Nation Presents: Key Glock - Glockoma Tour," with support from TiaCorine, BigXThaPlug, and his PRE associates including Kenny Muney and Jay Fizzle.

In 2024, he released a series of singles, including "Q-Dogz", "F*ck Around & Find Out" and "The Greatest," and highlighted by "Let's Go (Remix)," which reunites Key Glock and Young Dolph over triumphant production. Peaking at #59 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song racked up hundreds of millions of streams, reached the Top 5 on Urban Radio, and has earned play in sports stadiums across the globe.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Wednesday, March 19. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 21 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

KEY GLOCK 2025 GLOCKAVELI TOUR DATES:

Wed May 21 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Fri May 23 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Sat May 24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sun May 25 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Thu May 29 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co.

Fri May 30 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum

Sat May 31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Thu Jun 05 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sat Jun 07 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

Sun Jun 08 - Queens, NY - Governors Ball^

Tue Jun 10 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston

Thu Jun 12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

Fri Jun 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Jun 18 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

Thu Jun 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Jun 21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Sun Jun 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Tue Jun 24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Jun 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Jun 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Mon Jun 30 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

^Festival Date

Related Stories

Key Glock Announces New Album With 'No Sweat' Video

Key Glock Delivers First Single and Video Of 2025 With '3am in ToKEYo'

News > Key Glock