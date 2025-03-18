Lyle Lovett And His Large Band Announce 2025 Tour Dates

(2b) Lyle Lovett has announced new tour dates to his extensive 2025 tour - this time with his Large Band. Tickets for the shows with his Large Band will be available this week, with pre-sale starting today, March 18, at 10:00AM local time, followed by general on-sale this Friday, March 21, at 10:00AM local time.
Lovett is currently on tour with his Acoustic Group which wraps on May 4 in Rockport, MA, at the Shalin Liu Performance Center. He will then kick off the 39-date run with his Large Band on June 19 at Yaamava' Theater in Highland, CA.
Whether touring solo or with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.
A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, Lovett was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician. Earlier this year, he was honored with the International Trailblazer Award at the UK Americana Music Awards. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.
2025 Tour Dates:
April 3 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center#
April 4 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center#
April 5 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center#
April 22 - Lynchburg, VA - Historic Academy Theatre*
April 23 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre*
April 24 - Wilmington, DE - The Grand Opera House*
April 25 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts*
April 26 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall*
April 27 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre*
April 29 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall*
April 30 - Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts Center*
May 1 - Cranston, RI - The Park Theatre*
May 2 - Lexington, MA - Cary Hall*
May 3 - Rockport, MA - Shalin Liu Performance Center*
May 4 - Rockport, MA - Shalin Liu Performance Center*
June 19 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater
June 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre
June 21 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa
June 22 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
June 25 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
June 26 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live - Sacramento
June 27 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
June 28 - Carnation, WA - Remlinger Farms
June 29 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
July 2 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
July 3 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center
July 4 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM
July 5 - Ketchum, ID - The Argyros Performing Arts Center
July 8 - Jackson, WY - Jackson Hole Center for the Arts - Center Theater
July 9 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
July 11 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen
July 12 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center
July 13 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre^
July 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
July 17 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
July 18 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
July 19 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
July 20 - Bay Harbor, MI - Great Lakes Center for the Arts
July 23 - Richmond, KY - EKU Center for the Arts
July 24 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
July 25 - LaGrange, GA - Sweetland Amphitheatre
July 26 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts
July 27 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center
July 29 - Lowell, MA - Lowell Memorial Auditorium
July 30 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
July 31 - Sidney, ME - Bowl in the Pines
August 1 - Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum
August 2 - Katonah, NY - Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts - Venetian Theater
August 3 - Hammondsport, NY - Concerts At Point of the Bluff
August 5 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
August 6 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion
August 7 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap!
# with the Nashville Symphony
* with Acoustic Group
^ support from The Blind Boys of Alabama
! support from Asleep at the Wheel
Lyle Lovett ACL Rarity 'Teach Me About Love' Finally Released
Eagles Add 4 More Sphere Las Vegas Dates- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt Given All Clear Following Cancer Surgery- Music Streaming Hit New High In 2024- more
New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather- Def Leppard, Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme Summer Tour- Collective Soul- more
Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Kane Brown's Short Film The High Road Hits Vevo- more
Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off- Tayler Holder Announces 'California Fit in Tennessee'- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
mgk Recruits Avenged Sevenfold and Bring Me The Horizon Stars For Dingo Tribute
Flogging Molly Frontman Dave King Had Multiple Surgeries After Brain Hemorrhage
Nickelback To Headline Velocity At Field of Dreams
BABYMETAL Tap Black Veil Brides and Jinjer For North American Tour
Yellowcard Recruit Travis Barker For New Album
The Church Launching The Singles Tour This Summer
Pelican Share 'Indelible' From Their First New Album In 6 Years
311 Launching Unity Tour This Summer