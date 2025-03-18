.

Megan Moroney Leads The Momentary Announces 2025 Music Lineup

03-18-2025
Meg Moroney Leads The Momentary Announces 2025 Music Lineup

(Shore Fire Media) The Momentary announced their 2025 music slate, including the lineups for their outdoor Live on the Green series and indoor RODE house series. The Momentary, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, has become the "epicenter of the arts and music community" (VenuesNow) in Bentonville, solidifying its reputation as a premier performance destination for Grammy winners and rising artists alike. 2025 will see a wide-ranging lineup, offering shows for every music lover.

The Live on the Green 2025 series will bring a dynamic lineup of artists to Bentonville's sprawling outdoor lawn, kicking off on April 26 with CMA Award-winner and GRAMMY Best New Artist nominee Megan Moroney. The series will also feature Alabama Shakes (July 22), reuniting for their first tour in eight years and performing hits from their GRAMMY-winning album Sound & Color, critically acclaimed indie pop-rock group Hippo Campus (May 25) who are stopping in Bentonville as part of their Flood North American tour, 8X BET Award nominee and 3X GRAMMY-nominated rap powerhouse GloRilla (June 13), genre-blurring indie-pop artist Still Woozy (August 4), and reggae legends Ziggy Marley & Burning Spear (October 3). Additional acts will be announced soon.

"Our goal at the Momentary is to curate a music experience that resonates with every kind of listener, from lifelong fans to those discovering new sounds," said Will Eubanks, Director of Music and Production at the Momentary. With this year's lineup, we're bringing a dynamic mix of acclaimed artists and rising stars that showcase the diversity and energy of today's music scene."

The Momentary is also home to the indoor RODE House Music Series. The RODE House series kicked off with indie rock powerhouse Real Estate on February 7, and will continue to feature an illustrious lineup of performers this spring. The series will include performances by Greyhounds & King Cabbage Brass Band (March 1), Oh He Dead (March 6), Wonder Women of Country (March 7), TRAITORS (March 8), The Main Squeeze (March 28), Jessica Pratt (April 6), TOKIMONSTA (May 3), and Wallice (May 9).

The Momentary is also set to host FreshGrass | Bentonville, a two-day, all-ages festival celebrating the best in American and global roots music and folk traditions. The 2025 festival will take place May 16-17 and will feature performances by Lukas Nelson, Shaky Graves, Bela Fleck, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, La Do-a, Alison Brown, Jesse Welles, Sister Sadie, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Lost Bayou Ramblers, The Langan Band and more. FreshGrass | Bentonville has welcomed over 20,000 attendees and a variety of phenomenal talents to the Momentary since its inception. Past performers include Billy Strings, Sierra Ferrell, Trombone Shorty, Jason Isbell, and Mavis Staples, among many others. For more information and tickets, please visit theMomentary.org/FreshGrass.

Related Stories
Meg Moroney Leads The Momentary Announces 2025 Music Lineup

Pink Floyd In The Studio For 'A Momentary Lapse of Reason' Anniversary

Pink Floyd Share Demo For 'Yet Another Movie'

Pink Floyd Remix 'A Momentary Lapse Of Reason' Album

News > The Momentary

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eagles Add 4 More Sphere Las Vegas Dates- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt Given All Clear Following Cancer Surgery- Music Streaming Hit New High In 2024- more

New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather- Def Leppard, Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme Summer Tour- Collective Soul- more

Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Kane Brown's Short Film The High Road Hits Vevo- more

Day In Country

Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off- Tayler Holder Announces 'California Fit in Tennessee'- more

Reviews

Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974

Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant

Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More

Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona

Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee

Latest News

mgk Recruits Avenged Sevenfold and Bring Me The Horizon Stars For Dingo Tribute

Flogging Molly Frontman Dave King Had Multiple Surgeries After Brain Hemorrhage

Nickelback To Headline Velocity At Field of Dreams

BABYMETAL Tap Black Veil Brides and Jinjer For North American Tour

Yellowcard Recruit Travis Barker For New Album

The Church Launching The Singles Tour This Summer

Pelican Share 'Indelible' From Their First New Album In 6 Years

311 Launching Unity Tour This Summer