Megan Moroney Leads The Momentary Announces 2025 Music Lineup

(Shore Fire Media) The Momentary announced their 2025 music slate, including the lineups for their outdoor Live on the Green series and indoor RODE house series. The Momentary, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, has become the "epicenter of the arts and music community" (VenuesNow) in Bentonville, solidifying its reputation as a premier performance destination for Grammy winners and rising artists alike. 2025 will see a wide-ranging lineup, offering shows for every music lover.

The Live on the Green 2025 series will bring a dynamic lineup of artists to Bentonville's sprawling outdoor lawn, kicking off on April 26 with CMA Award-winner and GRAMMY Best New Artist nominee Megan Moroney. The series will also feature Alabama Shakes (July 22), reuniting for their first tour in eight years and performing hits from their GRAMMY-winning album Sound & Color, critically acclaimed indie pop-rock group Hippo Campus (May 25) who are stopping in Bentonville as part of their Flood North American tour, 8X BET Award nominee and 3X GRAMMY-nominated rap powerhouse GloRilla (June 13), genre-blurring indie-pop artist Still Woozy (August 4), and reggae legends Ziggy Marley & Burning Spear (October 3). Additional acts will be announced soon.

"Our goal at the Momentary is to curate a music experience that resonates with every kind of listener, from lifelong fans to those discovering new sounds," said Will Eubanks, Director of Music and Production at the Momentary. With this year's lineup, we're bringing a dynamic mix of acclaimed artists and rising stars that showcase the diversity and energy of today's music scene."

The Momentary is also home to the indoor RODE House Music Series. The RODE House series kicked off with indie rock powerhouse Real Estate on February 7, and will continue to feature an illustrious lineup of performers this spring. The series will include performances by Greyhounds & King Cabbage Brass Band (March 1), Oh He Dead (March 6), Wonder Women of Country (March 7), TRAITORS (March 8), The Main Squeeze (March 28), Jessica Pratt (April 6), TOKIMONSTA (May 3), and Wallice (May 9).

The Momentary is also set to host FreshGrass | Bentonville, a two-day, all-ages festival celebrating the best in American and global roots music and folk traditions. The 2025 festival will take place May 16-17 and will feature performances by Lukas Nelson, Shaky Graves, Bela Fleck, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, La Do-a, Alison Brown, Jesse Welles, Sister Sadie, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Lost Bayou Ramblers, The Langan Band and more. FreshGrass | Bentonville has welcomed over 20,000 attendees and a variety of phenomenal talents to the Momentary since its inception. Past performers include Billy Strings, Sierra Ferrell, Trombone Shorty, Jason Isbell, and Mavis Staples, among many others. For more information and tickets, please visit theMomentary.org/FreshGrass.

