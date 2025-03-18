mgk Recruits Avenged Sevenfold and Bring Me The Horizon Stars For Dingo Tribute

(ICLG) Multi-platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated superstar mgk releases a heartfelt tribute, "your name forever", for his fallen friend, Dingo, who tragically passed away two weeks ago.

The song features background vocals from M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon, Mod Sun, and lead guitar from Synyster Gates of Avenged Sevenfold, all of whom were friends of Dingo.

Directed by Sam Cahill, mgk's performance atop a rooftop overlooking Hollywood Hills is a poignant expression of his pain and heartache over Dingo's passing. The stirring tribute finds mgk in front of a larger-than-life mural of Dingo, a powerful visual representation of his enduring memory, painted by highly renowned muralist Royyal Dog, who is best known for capturing the essence of his subjects. Along with the moving performance, fans can see footage of Dingo, which best highlight his exuberant personality and fun nature.

"i'llI' miss your epic toasts, i'll miss dapping you up and my hand hurting every time because you had some odd amount of Australian strength goin on, i'll miss your bellyflops, i'll miss watching you walk through the door and lifting the energy of every pivotal event in my adult life, i'll miss you pissing me off, but most of all i'll miss your laugh," said mgk in a recent Instagram post dedicated to Dingo.

