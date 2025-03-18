Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs Lead Lollapalooza Lineup

(C3) Lollapalooza has unveiled its 2025 lineup, led by superstars Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, RUFUS DU SOL, Luke Combs, TWICE, A$AP Rocky and Korn, and featuring performances by Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Dom Dolla, Djo, The Marías, Martin Garrix, Cage The Elephant, Clairo, and much, much more. The iconic annual music celebration takes place July 31-August 3, with more than 170 artists on eight stages, delivering four full days of music and interactive programming in Chicago's crown jewel, Grant Park.

Guaranteed lowest price 4-Day Tickets will be available Thursday, March 20 at 10am CT for one hour only. This is the only way to guarantee the lowest price on 4-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets. Ticket prices will increase at 11am CT when the Public On-Sale begins. To sign up for the presale, purchase tickets and shop Lolla's debut Core Essentials merch collection visit www.lollapalooza.com. Hotel and Festival Experience packages are also available now with exclusive festival rates and offerings.

1-Day and 2-Day Tickets, along with the lineup-by-day will be available at a later date. Kids eight and under may attend for free with a ticketed adult and enjoy Kidzapalooza, Presented by Lifeway Kefir, an interactive music playground within the festival featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops and more.

In an exciting year of firsts, Olivia Rodrigo will make her highly anticipated debut at Lollapalooza Chicago in 2025, while Sabrina Carpenter returns as a headliner, just two years after her debut Grant Park performance. In addition, Luke Combs will make history as Lolla's first-ever country closer, TWICE will be the first female K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza Chicago, and Korn will return to the Lolla stage for the first time since 1997.

Every year, Lollapalooza sets the bar with a deeply diverse musical lineup, giving music lovers a front row look at the next generation of rock and roll legends. This year's must-see all-stars on the rise include Mk.gee, Mau P, Barry Can't Swim, Magdalena Bay, and Fujii Kaze, while Alex Warren, Gigi Perez, Bilmuri, and floweroflove serve as this year's class of breakout performers.

Lollapalooza is thrilled to partner with the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras (CYSO), where students helped unveil this year's lineup through an exciting blend of contemporary and classical music. Lolla takes pride in showcasing the talent and dedication of young musicians in Chicago, who arranged and performed renditions of songs by Olivia Rodrigo, Korn, Doechii, and Dom Dolla, that were shared on Lolla's socials in advance of today's lineup announcement. CYSO will also perform at this year's festival. Through initiatives like this, Lollapalooza aims to inspire the next generation of musicians by providing unique opportunities to foster their talent.

Lollapalooza's contribution to the City of Chicago leads all festivals in the region. While the festival takes place over a four-day weekend in the summer, organizers strive to deliver meaningful engagement programs and create positive impacts in the city year-round. Lollapalooza works to support the local community in various areas, with a focus on introducing Chicago youth to creative opportunities in the festival industry and reducing barriers to arts access in Chicago schools. Reaffirming this commitment, organizers created the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, a $2.2M donation to support arts and education in Chicago Public Schools. In addition, Lollapalooza partners with local nonprofits including After School Matters, Community Goods, and Yollocalli to integrate art by Chicago youth into the festival, hosts the annual Lollapalooza & Sue-os Festival Job Fair to increase access to careers in the festival industry, and engages with the Chicago arts and culture community year-round through ongoing partnerships with Festival University, Kennedy King College, Teens in the Park Fest, Black Culture Week, and Musically Fed. As a part of Lollapalooza's commitment to community relations, the festival has also improved communal spaces by funding the Grant Park Tennis and Pickleball Court Project.

