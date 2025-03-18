Pelican Share 'Indelible' From Their First New Album In 6 Years

(DPR) Chicago heavy rock institution Pelican have shared "Indelible," another taste of their first full length in six years, Flickering Resonance (set for release May 16 via Run For Cover). Like the album's previous single "Cascading Crescent," the new song arrives paired with a psychedelic visual by multidisciplinary artist Joshua Ford.

The new track arrives as the band winds down their rapturously received tour with Russian Circles, a pairing that has yielded huge turnouts and led to sold out theaters in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Austin, Minneapolis, Denton, as well as filling iconic rooms like The Fillmore in San Francisco. Pelican head back out in July for an east coast run with Porcelain before shifting to Europe for a run of festivals in August, including appearances at Arctangent, Motocultor, Void Festival, and more.

In anticipation of the release of the new album, the band have announced a very special early listening event in partnership with Chicago independent brewing powerhouse Half Acre and Half Acre's Second Setting Cannabis. The band will be on hand at Half Acre's Bowmanville brewery on Easter Sunday (aka 4/20) for a special DJ set that will include a debut playthrough of the vinyl test presses of the new album, along with a selection of favorite jams and other Pelican rarities. Half Acre will be serving pints of their terpene-infused Second Setting IPA, and will be joined onsite by local cannabis purveyors Second Setting and the Budrista Club. The band will have special limited edition merch on hand, including an event-specific 420 shirt (limited to 50 prints, see the Graffix-inspired artwork below) and the very last remaining copies of the "Cascading Crescent" 7" vinyl which includes a vocal version (exclusive to the vinyl) fronted by emo icon Geoff Rickly of Thursday on the b-side.

Though Pelican's thick sonic backbone remains intact, Flickering Resonance demonstrates a more humanistic side of the band, tapping into the spirit of their formative era when Schroeder-Lebec teamed with fellow guitarist Trevor Shelley de Brauw and brothers Bryan and Larry Herweg (on bass and drums respectively) during the heyday of Chicago's all ages hub Fireside Bowl. The venue's variegated booking style would often result in post-hardcore, space-rock, indie, metal, and emo bands sharing bills, unwittingly providing a vast template of influences for the young band. The album's eight songs manifest as an outward expression of the deep, grounded appreciation that dwells within the band members.

