Swans Announce North American Tour

(Speakeasy) Swans, who recently announced their seventeenth studio album, Birthing, arriving May 30 via Young God Records/Mute, have confirmed their first North American tour in support of the highly-anticipated release, launching on Sept. 4 in Philadelphia.

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. local time. Little Annie & Paul Wallfisch open.

Prior to the Swans tour, Michael Gira embarks on a solo European run, joined by Kristof Hahn for the 12- date outing, which also includes a performance at Roadburn.

Swans North American tour dates:

September 4 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

September 5 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre

September 6 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

September 9 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

September 10 Austin, TX Mohawk Austin

September 12 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

September 13 Tucson, AZ The Rialto Theatre

September 15 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

September 16 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

September 17 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

September 20 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

September 21 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

September 23 Seattle, WA The Neptune Theatre

September 24 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

September 27 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

September 28 Omaha, NE Waiting Room Showroom

September 30 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro

October 1 Detroit, MI The Magic Bag

October 3 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

October 4 Montreal, QC Theatre National

October 6 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

October 7 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Eruopean Tour Dates

April 9 Prague, CZ Meet Factory

April 10 Linz, AT Grüner Anker

April 12 Trieste, IT Teatro Miela

April 13 Milan, IT Spazio Teatro 89

April 15 Brussels, BE Ancient Belgique

April 17 London, UK EartH

April 18 Paris, FR Cafe de la Danse

April 20 Tilburg, NL Roadburn Festival

April 21 Cologne, DE Helios 37

April 23 Leipzig, DE Heilandskirche

April 25 Warsaw, PL Palladium

April 27 Berlin, DE Heimathafen Neukölln

