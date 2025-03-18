Swans Announce North American Tour

(Speakeasy) Swans, who recently announced their seventeenth studio album, Birthing, arriving May 30 via Young God Records/Mute, have confirmed their first North American tour in support of the highly-anticipated release, launching on Sept. 4 in Philadelphia.
Tickets are on-sale this Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. local time. Little Annie & Paul Wallfisch open.
Prior to the Swans tour, Michael Gira embarks on a solo European run, joined by Kristof Hahn for the 12- date outing, which also includes a performance at Roadburn.
Swans North American tour dates:
September 4 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
September 5 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre
September 6 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
September 9 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
September 10 Austin, TX Mohawk Austin
September 12 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
September 13 Tucson, AZ The Rialto Theatre
September 15 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room
September 16 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room
September 17 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room
September 20 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
September 21 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
September 23 Seattle, WA The Neptune Theatre
September 24 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
September 27 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
September 28 Omaha, NE Waiting Room Showroom
September 30 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro
October 1 Detroit, MI The Magic Bag
October 3 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre
October 4 Montreal, QC Theatre National
October 6 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
October 7 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Eruopean Tour Dates
April 9 Prague, CZ Meet Factory
April 10 Linz, AT Grüner Anker
April 12 Trieste, IT Teatro Miela
April 13 Milan, IT Spazio Teatro 89
April 15 Brussels, BE Ancient Belgique
April 17 London, UK EartH
April 18 Paris, FR Cafe de la Danse
April 20 Tilburg, NL Roadburn Festival
April 21 Cologne, DE Helios 37
April 23 Leipzig, DE Heilandskirche
April 25 Warsaw, PL Palladium
April 27 Berlin, DE Heimathafen Neukölln
Swans Announce U.S. Spring Tour
Lindsay Lou Gives Billy Swans' 'I Can Help' A Breezy Makeover
Swans Deliver 'Los Angeles City Of Death'
Eagles Add 4 More Sphere Las Vegas Dates- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt Given All Clear Following Cancer Surgery- Music Streaming Hit New High In 2024- more
New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather- Def Leppard, Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme Summer Tour- Collective Soul- more
Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Kane Brown's Short Film The High Road Hits Vevo- more
Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off- Tayler Holder Announces 'California Fit in Tennessee'- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
mgk Recruits Avenged Sevenfold and Bring Me The Horizon Stars For Dingo Tribute
Flogging Molly Frontman Dave King Had Multiple Surgeries After Brain Hemorrhage
Nickelback To Headline Velocity At Field of Dreams
BABYMETAL Tap Black Veil Brides and Jinjer For North American Tour
Yellowcard Recruit Travis Barker For New Album
The Church Launching The Singles Tour This Summer
Pelican Share 'Indelible' From Their First New Album In 6 Years
311 Launching Unity Tour This Summer