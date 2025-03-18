The Church Launching The Singles Tour This Summer

(Reybee) Few bands experience the career longevity of The Church, much less the continued creative fire that keeps sparking year after year. Following two of the best reviewed albums in five decades of releasing music - 2023's The Hypnogogue and its companion piece, 2024's Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Guitars, the psychedelic dream pop pioneers are returning to North America for "The Singles," an extensive tour that revisits their legacy of singles spread over their 37-album catalogue.

Kicking off on July 15th in Phoenix, AZ and circling around the continent including dates in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Chicago, New York, before winding down in Denver, CO on Aug. 16th, the four week tour celebrates their career-spanning oeuvre of tracks including "The Unguarded Moment" (from 1980's Of Skins and Heart), "Tantalized" (from 1986's Heyday), "Ripple" (from 1992's Priest=Aura), "C'est La Vie" (from 1992's The Hypnogogue), "Metropolis" (from 1990's Gold Afternoon Fix) and of course "Reptile" and "Under the Milky Way" (from 1988's international breakthrough album Starfish). Presales begin Wednesday, March 19th with tickets to the general public on March 21st at 10am local time.

Says bassist/vocalist/founder Steve Kilbey: "The Church are very much looking forward to returning to the USA and doing the singles show which we've never done before: a career retrospective spanning 45 years of tunes!"

JULY 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ TBA

JULY 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ TBA

JULY 18 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

JULY 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

JULY 20 - Costa Mesa, CA (with The Psychedelic Furs) @ OC Amphitheatre

JULY 21 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

JULY 23 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

JULY 24 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

JULY 25 - Vancouver, BC @The Vogue

JULY 28 - St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

JULY 29 - Chicago, IL @ Park West

JULY 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

AUGUST 1 - Boston, MA @ Somerville Theater

AUGUST 2 - Phoenixville, PA @ The Colonial Theatre

AUGUST 3 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

AUGUST 5 - New York, NY @ SONY Hall

AUGUST 6 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

AUGUST 8 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

AUGUST 9 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

AUGUST 10 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

AUGUST12 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount

AUGUST 13 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

AUGUST 15 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

AUGUST 16 - Denver, CO@ Summit Music Hall

