The Kentucky Gentlemen Launch Rhinestone Revolution With 'Made For Movin' On' Video

(MPG) The revolution will be joyous if The Kentucky Gentlemen have anything to say about it - the twin-brother duo of Brandon and Derek Campbell announce the June 6 release of their full-length debut Rhinestone Revolution with River House Artists. Recorded with producer David "Messy" Mescon (Megan Moroney, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, Reyna Roberts), the new album encapsulates the infectious blend of authenticity, self-acceptance and joy that has led this pair to quickly become one of Nashville's most exciting new acts.

Along with the announcement, The Kentucky Gentlemen share their new single "Made for Movin' On," an earworm blend of old school country and 2000s pop made for restless hearts. The music video was featured this morning at Rolling Stone, who called the song "a catchy mid-tempo country-rocker that contains layers of depth."

"Made for Movin' On" follows The Kentucky Gentlemen's recent come-as-you-are country bop "Country Hymn," which was featured by Rolling Stone and MusicRow, who said "These guys always know how to bring the party."

The duo on their new single: "'Made for Movin' On' captures the essence of our restless hearts, grappling with the fear of commitment and the weight of being tied down. This song is the start of us being honest about finding true strength in self-reliance and embracing the uncertainty in our lives. In the past, we've often run from potential pain, mistaking it for freedom and strength. But in reality, this habit of constant motion hides a deeper longing for peace."

Making their way in Nashville's country music scene as independent artists for the last decade, The Kentucky Gentlemen have found themselves simultaneously embracing, defying, and expanding the constructs of genre. Rhinestone Revolution is both a triumphant arrival for the duo and a testament to their unwavering commitment to remaining exactly who they are. As they explain, "Our debut album encompasses our entire journey so far. At times, we've felt like we've been in a war, a revolution that we didn't provoke or ask for, with the world around us. But throughout the challenges, we've chosen joy and tenacity and have decided to shine anyway. Dance through it, cry through it, and sing through it. This is us sending the message to those that need it...SHINE ANYWAY, BABY!"

Rhinestone Revolution further expands on the eclectic sound that has been at the open-hearted center of The Kentucky Gentlemen's music, which Billboard described as a "potent blend of pop, country and R&B, built around tightly-fused, unmistakable blood harmonies." Recently featured at Ebony Magazine, the duo has garnered over a million streams with their breakout singles and earned a rapidly growing fanbase with their live performances. They have taken their act across some of the biggest stages in country music, from Bourbon & Beyond to the Newport Folk Festival, collaborated with artists like Fancy Hagood ("Better Man") and Will Hoge ("Can I Be Country, Too?"), and toured with The War & Treaty. In 2023, The Kentucky Gentlemen were named one of GLAAD's "New Voices in Country Music," and "Artists to Watch" by NPR, BET and Nashville Scene. Rhinestone Revolution follows their 2022 debut EP The Kentucky Gentlemen: Vol. 1, featuring the song "Whatever You're Up For" which Rolling Stone called "the most compelling commercial-country slow jam of the year."

Rhinestone Revolution Tracklist

1. To Kill Me

2. Made for Movin' On

3. Denim on Denim

4. Loose Screw

5. Country On My Mind (Interlude)

6. Warning Label

7. To The Moon

8. Country on My Mind

9. Atta Boy

10. Hard Pill to Swallow

11. Cheap Motel

12. Whiskey Does

13. BANJO

14. Country Hymn

15. Gold Mine

16. Vintage Lover

