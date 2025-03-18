The Warning Plot The Keep Me Fed US Tour

(Republic) Rock sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning announce their much anticipated return to the states with a headline tour. The Keep Me Fed US tour kicks off on July 5th in Milwaukee, making stops in Atlanta, Nashville, New York, and more, concluding in Minneapolis on July 23rd. Presales start at 10am Local on Thursday and General Onsale on Friday at 10am Local.

The Warning will also be opening for select dates on Halsey's For My Last Trick US tour. Their latest offering, Keep Me Fed, has amassed over 155 million streams globally, landing them #1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist chart, and cemented the band as the biggest album debut for an all-female rock group in the 2020s.

The Warning had an incredible year in 2024, receiving nominations at the Latin GRAMMYs, VMA and EMAs. They also lit up television screens across the country with performances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and The Kelly Clarkson show.

Halsey US Support Tour

May 10 - Toyota Pavilion - Concord, CA

May 12 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ

May 14 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

May 17 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX

May 18 - Choctaw Grand Theater - Durant, OR

May 19 - Walmart Amphitheatre - Rogers, AR

May 21 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

May 22 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

May 24 - Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

May 25 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL

The Warning US Headline Tour

July 5 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI

July 6 - The Factory - St. Louis, MO

July 8 - Aztec - San Antonio, TX

July 9 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

July 11 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL

July 12 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA (previously rescheduled*)

July 13 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN (previously rescheduled*)

July 15 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

July 16 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

July 18 - Palladium - New York City, NY

July 19 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

July 20 - Kemba Live - Columbus, OH

July 22 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

July 23 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

