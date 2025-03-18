THUNDERCLAP! Premieres 'Forced To Walk' Video

(From The Strait) Niagara-based performance artist / singer-songwriter THUNDERCLAP! has shared a music video/ mini film for his brand new single "Forced To Walking". THUNDERCLAP! has an indie folk style with a post-punk twist, fitting seamlessly into the artist's repertoire of unique sounds and blended genres.
"The song came about one winter years ago when I was walking around in the back parking lot of a mall in Niagara Falls, Ontario. I was feeling lonely & thinking about my life. The cloudy melancholy sunset was coloured in very peculiar hues of browns, bronzes, and greys (as mentioned in the song). Right there & then I was compelled enough to scribble down the moment... hours later I found myself walking around on some back roads further contemplating what these feelings were all about... walking and thinking, thinking and walking.
"It was only a month after I wrote the song where I assembled the proper musicians and studio engineer to record in my personal workshop on Queen Street in Niagara Falls. It all came together pretty quickly, and it was the first time I worked with a standup bass player, violinist and even a French horn player that I recently met during that time while she was working in a local Shoppers Drug Mart."- THUNDERCLAP!
