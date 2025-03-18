Yellowcard Recruit Travis Barker For New Album

(Reverb) Travis Barker, the world-renowned drummer for record-setting rockers blink-182, just announced that he's both producing and drumming on the new Yellowcard album.
In a recent interview with music gear marketplace Reverb, Barker showcases a stainless steel DW drum kit from his studio, saying: "This is my main kit. I've tried all different variations; nothing beats this stainless steel DW. It's ridiculous."
He then goes on to speak about projects he's used the kit on, saying: "The entire new Yellowcard album [uses this kit]," before listing other albums he's played the kit on, such as Machine Gun Kelly's Lonely Road, blink-182's One More Time, and more. Watch the full interview here
Yellowcard Reimagine Disney's 'A Whole New World'
Supergroup Le Tired Recruit Sean Mackin of Yellowcard For 'Far Out'
The All-American Rejects, Yellowcard, Underoath Lead Is For Lovers Festival Lineup
Yellowcard and Hammock Delivering 'A Hopeful Sign' Next Week
Eagles Add 4 More Sphere Las Vegas Dates- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt Given All Clear Following Cancer Surgery- Music Streaming Hit New High In 2024- more
New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather- Def Leppard, Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme Summer Tour- Collective Soul- more
Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Kane Brown's Short Film The High Road Hits Vevo- more
Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off- Tayler Holder Announces 'California Fit in Tennessee'- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
mgk Recruits Avenged Sevenfold and Bring Me The Horizon Stars For Dingo Tribute
Flogging Molly Frontman Dave King Had Multiple Surgeries After Brain Hemorrhage
Nickelback To Headline Velocity At Field of Dreams
BABYMETAL Tap Black Veil Brides and Jinjer For North American Tour
Yellowcard Recruit Travis Barker For New Album
The Church Launching The Singles Tour This Summer
Pelican Share 'Indelible' From Their First New Album In 6 Years
311 Launching Unity Tour This Summer