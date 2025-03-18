.

Yellowcard Recruit Travis Barker For New Album

03-18-2025
(Reverb) Travis Barker, the world-renowned drummer for record-setting rockers blink-182, just announced that he's both producing and drumming on the new Yellowcard album.

In a recent interview with music gear marketplace Reverb, Barker showcases a stainless steel DW drum kit from his studio, saying: "This is my main kit. I've tried all different variations; nothing beats this stainless steel DW. It's ridiculous."

He then goes on to speak about projects he's used the kit on, saying: "The entire new Yellowcard album [uses this kit]," before listing other albums he's played the kit on, such as Machine Gun Kelly's Lonely Road, blink-182's One More Time, and more. Watch the full interview here

