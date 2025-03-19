A Flock Of Seagulls Lead 2025 Lost 80's Live Tour Lineup

(FR) Lost 80's Live, the ultimate retro music experience, is returning for its highly anticipated 23rd Anniversary Tour in 2025! Hosted by legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame DJ Richard Blade, this electrifying celebration of 80s music features an incredible lineup of the decade's most iconic artists and hitmakers.

As the longest-running retro music tour, Lost 80's Live has become a beloved tradition for fans nationwide, offering an unforgettable evening of nostalgia, music, and memories.

This year's star-studded lineup includes performances by: A Flock Of Seagulls ("I Ran (So Far Away)," "Space Age Love Song") - General Public ("Tenderness," "Never You Done That") - Big Country ("In a Big Country," "Fields of Fire") - The Vapors ("Turning Japanese," "Jimmy Jones") - The Icicle Works ("Birds Fly (Whisper to a Scream)") - China Crisis ("Working With Fire and Steel," "Arizona Sky") - Josie Cotton ("Johnny Are You Queer," "He Could Be the One") - Belouis Some ("Some People," "Imagination") - The Polecats ("Make a Circuit With Me") - Peter Godwin ("Images of Heaven," "Baby's in the Mountains")

This year, Rob Juarez, the creator and producer of Lost 80's Live, has brought together a powerhouse coalition of promoters-Nederlander, Live Nation, Mammoth, Goldenvoice, AEG, and WorldOne Presents-to expand on the tour's continued success.

"Lost 80's Live is more than a concert-it's a celebration of an era," says Juarez. "We're thrilled to be celebrating 23 years of sharing the magic of the 80s, and this year's tour promises to be our biggest and best yet!"

Described by Rolling Stone as an "all-in-one mega-show" and recognized by Consequence for its "stacked lineups" and unforgettable performances, Lost 80's Live has become a must-see event for 80s music lovers nationwide.

A list of confirmed dates can be found below. Subject to change.

07.31 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

08.01 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre at the Boch Center

08.02 - New York City, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

08.03 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheater

08.06 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

08.08 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort

08.09 - Roanoke, VA - Elmwood Park Amphitheater

08.10 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheater

08.12 - St. Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center Mahaffey Theater

08.14 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

08.15 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

08.16 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee

08.17 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08.20 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

08.21 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

08.24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

08.28 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

08.29 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheater

08.30 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

08.31 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley

