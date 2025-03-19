Bridge The Gap Deliver New Track 'Broken Language'

(BPM) Melodic punk group Bridge The Gap has today debuted their new single "Broken Language". The track is the latest from the band's forthcoming sophomore album Gainsayer, which features previous releases "Dustbin", "Brothers" and "In The Throes". Gainsayer is set to be released on April 11th via Double Helix Records, in concert with their global distribution partners SBAM Records and Pee Records.

"This song is truly unique and special to Bridge The Gap. It is singular and set apart in our catalog because it features some unpublished lyrics of the late great Jim Cherry, former songsmith of Strung Out, Pulley, and Zero Down. Jim passed away suddenly in 2002, but he has been one of our biggest creative inspirations and influences dating back to when we were teenagers in the '90s," shares vocalist/guitarist Chad Jensen. "Through the serendipity of punk rock, the universe led us to our dear friend, Wendy, Jim's widow. Wendy has been BTG family for years now, and she gave us the great honor of having one of our musical hero's lyrics, which have never before been seen or heard by the world, in one of our songs. When we accepted Wendy's amazing generosity in using some of Jim's lyrics, it was a daunting challenge because it had to come out in the wash as a great song. We could settle for nothing less."

He continues: "I already had a vocal melody and meter written with a general emotional tone, and Jim's words fit what I had like a glove. Not every lyric is Jim's, but the chorus line is. This is a song that touches on the heartbreaking toll that addiction can take on a relationship, even a true love written in the stars like that of Jim and Wendy Cherry. We hope our fans and new listeners are as moved and inspired by Jim's lyrics as we are. I think almost everyone can relate to these lyrics. We can't convey enough how honored we are to share Broken Language with the world."

