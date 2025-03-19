Bridge The Gap Deliver New Track 'Broken Language'

(BPM) Melodic punk group Bridge The Gap has today debuted their new single "Broken Language". The track is the latest from the band's forthcoming sophomore album Gainsayer, which features previous releases "Dustbin", "Brothers" and "In The Throes". Gainsayer is set to be released on April 11th via Double Helix Records, in concert with their global distribution partners SBAM Records and Pee Records.
"This song is truly unique and special to Bridge The Gap. It is singular and set apart in our catalog because it features some unpublished lyrics of the late great Jim Cherry, former songsmith of Strung Out, Pulley, and Zero Down. Jim passed away suddenly in 2002, but he has been one of our biggest creative inspirations and influences dating back to when we were teenagers in the '90s," shares vocalist/guitarist Chad Jensen. "Through the serendipity of punk rock, the universe led us to our dear friend, Wendy, Jim's widow. Wendy has been BTG family for years now, and she gave us the great honor of having one of our musical hero's lyrics, which have never before been seen or heard by the world, in one of our songs. When we accepted Wendy's amazing generosity in using some of Jim's lyrics, it was a daunting challenge because it had to come out in the wash as a great song. We could settle for nothing less."
He continues: "I already had a vocal melody and meter written with a general emotional tone, and Jim's words fit what I had like a glove. Not every lyric is Jim's, but the chorus line is. This is a song that touches on the heartbreaking toll that addiction can take on a relationship, even a true love written in the stars like that of Jim and Wendy Cherry. We hope our fans and new listeners are as moved and inspired by Jim's lyrics as we are. I think almost everyone can relate to these lyrics. We can't convey enough how honored we are to share Broken Language with the world."
Singled Out: Bridge The Gap's Brothers
Bridge The Gap Announce Album and Stream New Song 'Brothers'
Guns N' Roses Parts Ways With Frank Ferrer- blink-182 and Hozier Lead Sea.Hear.Now Festival Lineup- Ozzy Tributes Randy Rhoads- more
Eagles Add 4 More Sphere Las Vegas Dates- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt Given All Clear Following Cancer Surgery- Music Streaming Hit New High In 2024- more
Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Kane Brown's Short Film The High Road Hits Vevo- more
NEEDTOBREATHE And Tori Kelly Share 'I've Got A Story' Video- Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At Tour Kick Off- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Stream Expanded Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek
Sleeping With Sirens Star Helps Introduce Brandon Jordan Music
Erasure's Andy Bell Shares New Track 'Dance For Mercy'
Firefall Releasing 'Friends & Family 2' This Spring
My Morning Jacket's Jim James Opens Up To Zane Lowe
Bridge The Gap Deliver New Track 'Broken Language'
Guns N' Roses Parts Ways With Frank Ferrer
blink-182 and Hozier Lead Sea.Hear.Now Festival Lineup