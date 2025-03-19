Lorrie Morgan Shares Tracy Lawrence Duet From A Moment In Time Reissue

(CR) Paving the way for the much-anticipated reissue of country legend Lorrie Morgan's 2009 covers album A Moment In Time, one of the collection's best-loved tracks, "After The Fire Is Gone," is reborn as a single, and what a release it is!

A duet with multi-platinum honky tonk heart-throb Tracy Lawrence, it is the latest - and possibly one of the greatest - in the long line of star-studded duets to have established this song among the country world's most beloved compositions.

Composed by L.E. White, "After The Fire Is Gone" was originally a hit for Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty back in 1970. Tammy Wynette and George Jones followed in 1973. Other immortal pairings to share the heat include Willie and Tracy Nelson, Steve Earle and Allison Moorer and TG Shepherd and Kelly Lang, and Morgan's liner notes admit that recording with Lawrence was a wish come true.

"It was a pleasure," she says, to sing with the "Sticks and Stones" chart-topper. "It has been a dream of mine since I first heard [him] sing."

The album, too, occupies a very special place in Morgan's heart.

A Moment In Time "means the world to me! It is the most rewarding piece of music I have been involved with in quite a few years. When [producer] Wally Wilson approached me about this album, I was so excited to be recreating and reliving the feelings that made me fall in love with music."

"Are You Lonesome Tonight," "Misty Blue" and "By The Time I Get To Phoenix" are numbered among the album's other highlights, Morgan and producer Wilson truly "stepping out on a limb to recreate some magical moments in music." She applauds, too,"all of the great musicians [whose] attitudes and excitement during these sessions were so sincere and warming that I remembered why I love to sing."

Even more remarkably, the entire album was recorded in what Morgan describes as "the 'old way' of making music together - live in the studio with no overdubs whatsoever.

Available in a deluxe 6-panel digipak and on vinyl for the very first time, the CD also includes a bonus DVD featuring a fascinating 40 minute behind the scenes mini-documentary on the making of the album!

Track listing

1. Cry

2. Are You Lonesome Tonight?

3. After the Fire Is Gone

4. Leavin' on Your Mind

5. Borrowed Angel

6. Break It to Me Gently

7. By the Time I Get to Phoenix

SIDE B

1. Easy Lovin'

2. 'Til I Get It Right

3. Alright I'll Sign the Papers

4. I'm Always on a Mountain When I Fall

5. Misty Blue

6. Wine Me Up

7. Lovin' on Backstreets

