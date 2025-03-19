Melvins 1983 Stream New Song 'King Of Rome'

(Speakeasy) Melvins 1983 - the lineup featuring Buzz Osborne and original drummer Mike Dillard - offer a second preview of Thunderball (out April 18, Ipecac Recordings) with today's release of "King of Rome".

The charging track once again features contributions from avant-electronic artists Void Manes and Ni Maîtres, with Osborne saying of the song "The 'King of Rome!! Hot Cross Buns! This song is a hot little punk rock number. I hope all of you enjoy it and tell your friends." The band previously released the near-10 minute long song "Victory of the Pyramids," which Consequence declared a "minor epic."

The band kicks off a massive nine-week nationwide co-headlining tour with Napalm Death on April 4. Dubbed the "Savage Imperial Death March Part II," the trek reunites the two iconic following the first "Savage Imperial Death March" tour of 2016. The Melvins' current touring line-up features Osborne, Dale Crover, Steven McDonald, and Coady Willis.

Savage Imperial Death March Part II" tour dates:

April 4 San Diego, CA Music Box

April 5 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

April 7 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

April 8 San Jose, CA The Ritz

April 10 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

April 12 Las Vegas, NV Swan Dive

April 13 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

April 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

April 15 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace

April 17 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

April 18 Austin, TX Emo's

April 19 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

April 20 Baton Rouge, LA Chelsea's Live

April 21 New Orleans, LA House of Blues New Orleans

April 23 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

April 24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

April 25 Orlando, FL The Beacham

April 26 Savannah, GA District Live

April 27 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Heaven Stage

April 28 Birmingham, AL Saturn

April 29 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club

May 1 Charlotte, NC The Underground - Charlotte

May 2 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

May 3 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

May 4 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

May 5 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

May 6 Allentown, PA Archer Music Hall

May 7 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

May 8 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

May 10 Pittsburgh, PA Mr .Small's

May 11 Cleveland, OH Globe Iron

May 12 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall

May 13 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

May 15 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

May 16 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

May 17 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

May 18 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

May 19 Chicago, IL Metro

May 20 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

May 22 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

May 23 Des Moines, IA Wooly's

May 24 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre

May 25 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

May 27 Denver, CO Summit

May 29 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

May 31 Bozeman, MT The ELM

June 1 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

June 2 Seattle, WA The Showbox

June 3 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

June 4 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre

June 6 Reno, NV Virginia Street Brewhouse

June 7 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley

