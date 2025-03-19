NEEDTOBREATHE And Tori Kelly Share 'I've Got A Story' Video

(The GreenRoom) NEEDTOBREATHE unveil the new music video for their compelling new song, "I've Got A Story (feat. Tori Kelly)," from House of David: Season One (Music Inspired by the Prime Video Original Series).

Written by NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart and three-time GRAMMY Award winner Tori Kelly, the music video offers a glimpse into a stirring performance, highlighted by The Choir Room that enhances the song's emotional intensity. It delves into themes of personal struggle, redemption, and resilience, leading listeners on a transformative journey from hardship to empowerment.

Together, NEEDTOBREATHE and Tori Kelly deliver an uplifting anthem that balances vulnerability with strength, offering hope for those who have overcome adversity. Watch House of David today on Prime Video, with three episodes and one episode weekly thereafter in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The season finale airs April 3.

