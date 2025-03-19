Nova Twins Share 'Soprano' Video

(GS) Nova Twins have shared the official video for their newest track "Soprano" off of their recently announced highly anticipated third album, Parasites & Butterflies, set for release on August 29th, 2025, via Marshall Records.
Speaking about the video, Nova Twins said, "Soprano is about women coming together, lifting each other up, and being strong as a unit. Sometimes it can feel like the industry pits us against one another, as if we're constantly being compared, whether it's about our looks, aesthetic, hair, genre, achievements, etc. But there is room for all of us. Together, we are a force to be reckoned with. The music video aims to reflect this idea, and we worked with our long-term collaborator, Harry Lindley, on it."
The album, recorded in Vermont, USA, with legendary producer Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Muse, Deftones, Sam Fender), is a bold exploration of contrasts-chaos and beauty-blending raw intensity with their signature boundary-pushing creativity.
The album, recorded in Vermont, USA, with legendary producer Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Muse, Deftones, Sam Fender), is a bold exploration of contrasts-chaos and beauty-blending raw intensity with their signature boundary-pushing creativity. Pre-order Parasites & Butterflies HERE.
Speaking on the album, Amy Love and Georgia South said: "'Parasites & Butterflies' is about the bridge between chaos and beauty, embracing and accepting both sides. 'Supernova' was about being superhuman in a time when we needed to be. With 'Parasites & Butterflies', we wanted to showcase something deeply human: how vulnerability can be as empowering as it is revealing in its honesty. By playing with opposites, light and shade, you can feel a contrast throughout the album. You'll find songs that make you want to dance, cry, self-reflect, or even escape. Life is a constant balancing act, but the thrill of the unknown is what makes us feel truly alive."
The album's new single, "Soprano", is out now. A fierce anthem of empowerment, the track blends R&B influences with driving basslines, celebrating individuality and unity. The duo explains:
"'Soprano' is a celebration of the power of women, especially when we unite. The industry often pits women against each other, and women's voices are silenced worldwide. But we are still shouting from the rooftops! This song aims to empower, encourage connection, and promote friendship, spreading 'boss energy' and lifting each other up."
Nova Twins Announce New Album With 'Soprano'
Guns N' Roses Parts Ways With Frank Ferrer- blink-182 and Hozier Lead Sea.Hear.Now Festival Lineup- Ozzy Tributes Randy Rhoads- more
Eagles Add 4 More Sphere Las Vegas Dates- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt Given All Clear Following Cancer Surgery- Music Streaming Hit New High In 2024- more
Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Kane Brown's Short Film The High Road Hits Vevo- more
NEEDTOBREATHE And Tori Kelly Share 'I've Got A Story' Video- Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At Tour Kick Off- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Stream Expanded Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek
Sleeping With Sirens Star Helps Introduce Brandon Jordan Music
Erasure's Andy Bell Shares New Track 'Dance For Mercy'
Firefall Releasing 'Friends & Family 2' This Spring
My Morning Jacket's Jim James Opens Up To Zane Lowe
Bridge The Gap Deliver New Track 'Broken Language'
Guns N' Roses Parts Ways With Frank Ferrer
blink-182 and Hozier Lead Sea.Hear.Now Festival Lineup