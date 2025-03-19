Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Share 'Glib Tounged' Video and Reveal US Tour Dates

(MPG) Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs released the official video for "Glib Tongued" featuring El-P, the third song to be released from their forthcoming fifth studio album Death Hilarious that will be released on April 4 via Missing Piece Records in North America and Rocket Recordings (rest of world).

"My lyrics reflect on how fondness of the past and senses of nostalgia can affect and influence the present, and especially in a political sense, not for the better. This notion of working towards 'getting things back to how they used to be,' feels very backwards. The 'good old days' never existed," explains frontman Matt Baty. "Having El-P collaborate with us on this track was absolutely mind blowing. Word class lyricist. No smoke and mirrors, sees and tells it exactly the way it is."

Bassist John-Michael Hedley adds: "'Glib Tongued' was an idea I'd been sitting on for a few years. It felt like the right time to inject it into Death Hilarious. Though after bringing it to the table it morphed into something bigger and better than I could have ever imagined. Securing El-P's services for a verse blew my mind and I feel immensely proud that an idea I'd worked on during an extremely dark time in my life, has flourished into a powerful force for good. I hope."

The band has also announced a US tour in support of the album that will kick off on June 18 in New York at Le Poisson Rouge and will make stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and many more.

North American Tour:

6/18 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

6/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

6/20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

6/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird

6/23 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

6/24 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag

6/25 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

6/27 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

6/28 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

6/29 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

8/14 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

8/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

8/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

8/18 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

8/19 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

8/20 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

8/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

8/23 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

8/25 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

8/26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Upstairs

8/27 - Austin, TX - The Parish

Related Stories

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Get Animated For 'Stitches' Video

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Deliver New Song 'Detroit'

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Release 'Terror's Pillow' Live

Les Claypool Shares Live Video For Performance Of Pink Floyd's 'Pigs'

News > Pigs