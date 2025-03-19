Poiison Gets 'Antisocial' With New Visualizer

(OOOG) Queens-bred genre-blending artist Poiison has officially dropped the highly anticipated music video for her latest single, "Antisocial." The dark, entrancing video brings the moody anthem to life, with visuals that explore the track's themes of self-preservation, independence, and moving in solitude.

The "Antisocial" video is a surreal and visually captivating experience, echoing the bold, unapologetic storytelling of the song. Poiison's cinematic approach captures the essence of the track, inviting viewers into her world of introspection, fame, and protecting one's energy in a chaotic world.

With the release of both the single and its striking visual counterpart, Poiison continues to prove she is one of the most innovative voices in music today, blending raw emotion, bold sonics, and now captivating visuals.

