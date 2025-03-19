Puma Blue Adds More North American Shows

(PIAS) Puma Blue - the alias of Jacob Allen - has today announced further dates extending his intimate run of North American shows. The tour now includes second shows in Los Angeles, New York and Decatur arriving in support of his recent surprise album, antichamber - supported at Stereogum, The FADER, Paste Magazine, Northern Transmissions, The Line of Best Fit, CLASH and more - which is available now via Blue Flowers. The new dates go on sale at 10 AM local time on Friday, March 21.

antichamber marks a sonic shift for Puma Blue with Allen writing away from the full band setup focusing on obscure electronic textures and acoustic instrumentation. Whereas Puma Blue's previous material has honed in on the centre point between trip-hop, Jazz and electronica, antichamber demonstrates a raw and direct approach to songwriting. It's vulnerable and crushingly beautiful with vocals and guitar being the sole components, at times delivering dense narratives ("tapestry", "hotel room") and at others the simplest sentiment ("in the absence of you").

Allen made the following statement about the new release:

At my home in Decatur, by the woods, I find myself in two weeks of cold and lonely solitude.

In an attempt not to be consumed during a dark time, I start to soundtrack my time alone, not intending to share this music with anyone.

The songs spill out, akin to journal entries. Never have I received music from the higher realm so suddenly.

Very quickly there is half an hour of deeply personal, stripped-back music recorded with one microphone, and ambient pieces inspired by my favourite romantic-era classical music, sampling my surroundings using a field recorder I was given by my partner.

What begins as a private reflection grows into a full body of work, capturing the quiet ache of this time. It becomes a companion on long walks and bike rides. I listen to the mixes as I watch birds and rivers. I begin to heal.

When I gather the courage to share it with my partner and a couple friends, they insist this is Puma Blue music.

This album is called antichamber.

It runs 35 minutes.

4 ambient pieces and 9 songs (1 cover of a song by Low).

I want to let the music speak for itself, but for any burning questions you can write me at https://www.reddit.com/r/PumaBlue/

I hope it meets you wherever you are.

with love,

jacob x

Tour Dates

April 30 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic

May 01 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic

May 03 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation

May 04 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake

May 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever (Early Show)

May 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever (Late Show)

May 09 - Austin, TX @ Central Presbyterian Church

May 11 - Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis

May 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

May 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

May 31 - Athens, GR @ Gazarte

June 02 - Berlin, DE @ Theater im Delphi

June 03 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

June 04 - Brussels, BE @ AB Club

June 05 - Paris, FR @ Hasard Ludique

June 07 - London, UK @ Lower Third (SOLD OUT)

