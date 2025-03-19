Ryan Shaw Announces New Single 'Rising Up'

(HGM) Multi Grammy-nominated R&B vocal powerhouse Ryan Shaw will soon release a brand new track: the inspirational "Rising Up," featuring the Average White Band (AWB) Horns (Cliff Lyons & Fred Vigdor), is due out on April 4th via Healy Entertainment/The Orchard. Written by Shaw and Tim Myers (co-founder, OneRepublic, Ke$ha, Ben Lee) and produced by Shaw and Grammy Award-winner Scott Jacoby (John Legend, Coldplay, Aloe Blacc), "Rising Up" is a stirring and inspirational anthem for all those in need of empowerment.

Additional singles will be released later this year. A forthcoming album of the same name is due out in early 2026. Of the full-length album, RISING UP, Ryan Shaw commented, "Some of the songs for the album were written when the world stood still between 2020 and 2022. Because music shines a light on where we have been and where we can go, these songs have been created to help unify us in love and hope that is still much needed today."

Ryan Shaw has received widespread critical acclaim over the course of his career with an abundance of accolades. Of Shaw's incredible vocal prowess, The Los Angeles Times declared, "Prepare to have your soul rocked...", while Billboard deemed him "a massive talent with a huge voice." The Washington Post avowed, "So big and rangy, that voice. So churchy and unmistakenly Southern. So full of fire and conviction, exploding with emotion."

Shaw is a three-time Grammy nominated artist for his solo projects, Columbia Records' THIS IS RYAN SHAW, his IN BETWEEN and Dynotone's REAL LOVE. He has shared the world stage with such artists as Van Halen, Bonnie Raitt, John Legend, B.B. King and Jill Scott. His music has been featured on FOX's So You Think You Can Dance and ABC's Dancing with The Stars, Grey's Anatomy, and Lincoln Heights, and the films My Blueberry Nights and Bride Wars and the Sex and the City soundtrack.

He starred as Judas in the Lyric Opera of Chicago's Olivier Award-winning London production of Jesus Christ Superstar, as the original Stevie Wonder in Motown: The Musical on Broadway, and on London's West End as the Soul of Michael Jackson in Thriller Live. He debuted at Radio City Music Hall in the Dream Concert benefit for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. His Carnegie Hall appearances include Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute, A Celebration of The African American Cultural Legacy, and a Nat King Cole 100th concert with the NY Pops. His concert schedule includes NY Central Park's SummerStage, Nat King Cole at 100 with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center as well as the Nashville Symphony, and A Tribute to the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin with numerous orchestras throughout North America.

Shaw's solo orchestral show, RYAN SHAW: Masters of R&B recently premiered at the Ferguson Center for the Performing Arts with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and is now being presented by numerous orchestras around the country. His new duo show with Capathia Jenkins entitled ICON is also scheduled to be presented by numerous orchestras. He was a featured guest in The 92nd Street Y's recent presentation of Lyrics & Lyricists What's Going On?: Songs of Change. His most recent album, IMAGINING MARVIN, showcases Marvin Gaye hits alongside Shaw's original songs and features Grammy Award-winning co-writers Valerie Simpson and Rob Thomas, and special guests Derek Trucks, Rob Thomas, Robert Randolph and Shoshana Bean.

