Sleeping With Sirens Star Helps Introduce Brandon Jordan Music

(Press Here) Introducing: Brandon Jordan Music! The new musical partnership from rising Southern rock and country singer-songwriter Brandon Jordan and veteran guitarist Scott Bartlett, a founding member of the platinum-selling rockers Saving Abel, have released their debut single together "Let The Gravel Fly (Rock Mix)," also featuring Jesse Lawson (Sleeping With Sirens) on guitar.

"'Let the Gravel Fly' was written to tell a story of my wife and I on a night out, and me introducing her to my version of a good time out in the country," shares Jordan. "I wanted to tell this story from an upbeat and fun perspective with a rock element to it. That's where Bartlett comes in."

"'Let the Gravel Fly' is one of those songs to me that crosses genres," adds Bartlett. "You think it's country, then maybe rock...elements of blues. I knew when I heard it, I could add just the right mojo it needed. I cut it in one take."

Brandon Jordan has that voice. One that burns a virtual hole through his ferocious single "Let The Gravel Fly." One that delivers the power and passion to captivate any audience, anytime, anywhere. Scott Bartlett knew Jordan had something special the first time he heard him, opening for Bartlett at a club in Alabama in September of 2024. Bartlett knew instantly he needed to work with Jordan and so began a collaborative creative partnership between the two and the birth of Brandon Jordan Music.

Jordan's journey started as a teen with a guitar in central Alabama. He listened to Southern rock and country and aspired to be the next guitar hero. At first, singing was an afterthought, but that voice, that something special, was in him, fighting to get out, noticeable and growing. He formally debuted in 2020 at a local festival as a solo acoustic artist, after developing his skills as a writer, singer, and musician with a set of engaging originals and covers.

Bartlett is the quintessential mentor-in-waiting. A seasoned six-string slinger with millions of touring miles under the hood, and nearly just as many records sold. A musician with decades of experience, and the rare combination of songwriting, stage, and business acumen eager to share what he knows. In Jordan, he sees a promising, heartfelt storyteller, and together with Bartlett's penchant for heavy guitars, the undeniable potential for a sizzling Southern-rock style that fits perfectly between the firebrand country rock of Brantley Gilbert and the more classic-rock jam of Blackberry Smoke.

