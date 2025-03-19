Stream Expanded Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek

(PR) 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Black Crowes and global rock icon Jimmy Page celebrate the 25th anniversary of their historic live collaboration with the release of the special anniversary edition of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek, available now via The Orchard.
Recorded during unforgettable nights of rock and roll in October 1999 at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre and Jones Beach in August 1999, this long-awaited anniversary edition delivers the raw energy and masterful musicianship that made the original Live at the Greek a must-have for rock enthusiasts. Now available worldwide, this definitive collection celebrates one of the greatest live collaborations in rock history. Featuring powerful renditions of Led Zeppelin classics and The Black Crowes' staple blues-rock jams, the 36-track anniversary album was produced, mixed, and remastered by Kevin Shirley and includes 16 previously unreleased tracks, exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, video, and much more.
"I'm really excited about the release of the new Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes material from the concerts in 1999. We get all of the material that was played on stage and in rehearsals. It means that now we have all songs where we are playing Led Zeppelin and The Black Crowes material that we were unable to use in the past. The new mixes capture the collaboration of those historic encounters and provide the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments," said Jimmy Page.
The new, remastered editions capture the raw interplay between guitar virtuosos Jimmy Page, Audley Freed, and Rich Robinson, complemented by Chris Robinson's soulful vocal delivery. Standout moment includes Jimmy Page's masterful use of his signature B-bender guitar on The Black Crowes' chart-topping hit, "She Talks to Angels," adding a unique country-rock twang to the otherwise timeless classic rock ballad. Also included in the Double LP "Best Of" Edition, a never-before-released song Rich Robinson and Jimmy Page wrote while jamming during a soundcheck. The track aptly titled "Jams" is a true rarity.
