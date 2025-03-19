The Jesus Lizard Expand Tour With More U.S. Dates

(Speakeasy) the Jesus Lizard have expanded their 2025 tour plans, adding Fall dates in Nashville, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. central time.
These newly announced dates follow the band's West Coast run in May in support of Rack, with back-to-back performances in San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle, as well as dates in Los Angeles and San Diego.
The iconic foursome released Rack in late 2024 to critical acclaim, with Pitchfork stating, "It's as if the Jesus Lizard were cryogenically frozen in their filthy jeans and torn tees," while Brooklyn Vegan praised them for being as "delightfully gnarly as they ever have" been. On April 12, the band releases the Flux EP, a Record Store Day exclusive available only on limited-edition vinyl.
Newly announced performances:
November 17 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
November 19 Chicago, IL Metro
November 21 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
November 22 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
the Jesus Lizard tour dates:
May 2 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern
May 3 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
May 5 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore SOLD OUT
May 6 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
May 8 Portland, OR Revolution Hall SOLD OUT
May 9 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
May 10 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre SOLD OUT
May 11 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre
May 17 Paris, FR Elysée Montmartre
May 18 Brussels, BE Les Nuits Botaniques
May 20 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg
May 22 Copenhagen, DK Den Grå Hal
May 23 Oslo, NO John Dee
May 24 Stockholm, SE Debaser
May 27 Berlin, DE SO36
May 28 Köln, DE Gebaude 9
May 30 Lausanne, CH Les Docks
May 31 Bologna, IT Link
June 1 Rome, IT Monk
June 2 Milan, IT Magnolia
June 4 Lyon, FR L'Epicerie Moderne
June 6 Barcelona, ES Primavera Festival
June 8 Barcelona, ES Paral.lel 62
June 12 Porto, PT Primavera Festival
October 23 Tokyo, JP Tokyo Duo
