Watch DE'WAYNE's 'biological' Visualizer Video

(BPM) While accessing the duality of humanity and harnessing the divine femininity through music with no shortage of soul, sex, sweat, and style...today, the Houston-born and Los Angeles-based rock star DE'WAYNE released his new single "biological." You can stream the new track now along with its accompanying visualizer.

Following the release of the powerful, electric track "highway robbery" last month, DE'WAYNE is continuing to set the stage as an artist. He is letting go of all inhibitions and exploring the undeniable, instinctive nature of love in "biological." It captures pure emotion - raw and real. It's about the kind of love that feels so deep, it's part of your DNA.

DE'WAYNE shared his sentiments on the new single:

"I wrote 'biological' because I wanted to capture that feeling of love that's so deep, it doesn't feel like a choice-it just is. I've never been good at explaining why I keep coming back, but I know it's real, and I know it's natural. This song is me embracing that, letting go of logic and just feeling. I hope when people hear it, they think about the person they can't escape-in the best way possible. Some connections are just wired into us, and that's what 'biological' is all about."

With his latest releases he establishes himself as a fearless trailblazer in rock, fusing genres with raw authenticity. DE'WAYNE is on a mission to show the world that neither people nor music should be confined to one box.

Beyond headlining packed shows on multiple continents, DE'WAYNE & his band have ignited festival stages at Gov Ball, Lollapalooza, Reading & Leeds, Bonnaroo, BottleRock and have recently announced they will be performing at the Long Beach, CA return of the Vans Warped Tour on July 26 and 27.

Related Stories

News > DEWAYNE