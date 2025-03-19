William Lee Golden and The Goldens Inducted Into The North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame

(2911) Oak Ridge Boy, Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden along with his family band, The Goldens, were inducted into the 28th Annual North American Country Music Association International (NACMAI) over the weekend.

They joined fellow honorees Billy Dean, Marty Raybon (of Shenandoah), and Mark Wills. In front of a roaring audience and a venue full of support, William Lee, his son Chris, and his granddaughter Elizabeth Golden took the stage, performing several songs before their official induction.

"Being able to travel with my family and make music will go down as one of my greatest musical accomplishments ever," shares William Lee Golden. "My grandson Elijah couldn't be with us as he's at college getting ready to graduate and of course, I wish Rusty could have been there. They were so kind to provide us with a trophy for him as well. It is something my family will cherish forever."

William Lee Golden and The Goldens have released several videos, including "Southern Accents," "Stand By Me," "If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again," "Bobbie Sue," "Old Country Church," "The Long And Winding Road,""I Saw The Light," and "Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On."

Related Stories

Oak Ridge Boys Icon William Lee Golden and Danni Stefanetti Share 'I've Got My Heart On You

Rusty Golden, Son Of The Oak Ridge Boys' William Lee Golden, Dead At 65

William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'Why Me Lord' Music Video

William Lee Golden and The Goldens Are Coming To Shoals Community Theatre

News > William Lee Golden