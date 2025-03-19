.

William Lee Golden and The Goldens Inducted Into The North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame

03-19-2025
William Lee Golden and The Goldens Inducted Into The North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame

(2911) Oak Ridge Boy, Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden along with his family band, The Goldens, were inducted into the 28th Annual North American Country Music Association International (NACMAI) over the weekend.

They joined fellow honorees Billy Dean, Marty Raybon (of Shenandoah), and Mark Wills. In front of a roaring audience and a venue full of support, William Lee, his son Chris, and his granddaughter Elizabeth Golden took the stage, performing several songs before their official induction.

"Being able to travel with my family and make music will go down as one of my greatest musical accomplishments ever," shares William Lee Golden. "My grandson Elijah couldn't be with us as he's at college getting ready to graduate and of course, I wish Rusty could have been there. They were so kind to provide us with a trophy for him as well. It is something my family will cherish forever."

William Lee Golden and The Goldens have released several videos, including "Southern Accents," "Stand By Me," "If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again," "Bobbie Sue," "Old Country Church," "The Long And Winding Road,""I Saw The Light," and "Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On."

Related Stories
William Lee Golden and The Goldens Inducted Into The North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame

Oak Ridge Boys Icon William Lee Golden and Danni Stefanetti Share 'I've Got My Heart On You

Rusty Golden, Son Of The Oak Ridge Boys' William Lee Golden, Dead At 65

William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'Why Me Lord' Music Video

William Lee Golden and The Goldens Are Coming To Shoals Community Theatre

News > William Lee Golden

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eagles Add 4 More Sphere Las Vegas Dates- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt Given All Clear Following Cancer Surgery- Music Streaming Hit New High In 2024- more

New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather- Def Leppard, Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme Summer Tour- Collective Soul- more

Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Kane Brown's Short Film The High Road Hits Vevo- more

Day In Country

Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off- Tayler Holder Announces 'California Fit in Tennessee'- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items

Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974

Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant

Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More

Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona

Latest News

A Flock Of Seagulls Lead 2025 Lost 80's Live Tour Lineup

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Share 'Glib Tounged' Video and Reveal US Tour Dates

Motorhead Share 1982 Top Of The Pops Performance Of 'Iron Fist'

Singled Out: Bryce Fox's Psychopath

mgk Recruits Avenged Sevenfold and Bring Me The Horizon Stars For Dingo Tribute

Flogging Molly Frontman Dave King Had Multiple Surgeries After Brain Hemorrhage

Nickelback To Headline Velocity At Field of Dreams

BABYMETAL Tap Black Veil Brides and Jinjer For North American Tour