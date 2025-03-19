William Lee Golden and The Goldens Inducted Into The North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame

(2911) Oak Ridge Boy, Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden along with his family band, The Goldens, were inducted into the 28th Annual North American Country Music Association International (NACMAI) over the weekend.
They joined fellow honorees Billy Dean, Marty Raybon (of Shenandoah), and Mark Wills. In front of a roaring audience and a venue full of support, William Lee, his son Chris, and his granddaughter Elizabeth Golden took the stage, performing several songs before their official induction.
"Being able to travel with my family and make music will go down as one of my greatest musical accomplishments ever," shares William Lee Golden. "My grandson Elijah couldn't be with us as he's at college getting ready to graduate and of course, I wish Rusty could have been there. They were so kind to provide us with a trophy for him as well. It is something my family will cherish forever."
William Lee Golden and The Goldens have released several videos, including "Southern Accents," "Stand By Me," "If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again," "Bobbie Sue," "Old Country Church," "The Long And Winding Road,""I Saw The Light," and "Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On."
Oak Ridge Boys Icon William Lee Golden and Danni Stefanetti Share 'I've Got My Heart On You
Rusty Golden, Son Of The Oak Ridge Boys' William Lee Golden, Dead At 65
William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'Why Me Lord' Music Video
William Lee Golden and The Goldens Are Coming To Shoals Community Theatre
Eagles Add 4 More Sphere Las Vegas Dates- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt Given All Clear Following Cancer Surgery- Music Streaming Hit New High In 2024- more
New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather- Def Leppard, Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme Summer Tour- Collective Soul- more
Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Kane Brown's Short Film The High Road Hits Vevo- more
Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off- Tayler Holder Announces 'California Fit in Tennessee'- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
A Flock Of Seagulls Lead 2025 Lost 80's Live Tour Lineup
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Share 'Glib Tounged' Video and Reveal US Tour Dates
Motorhead Share 1982 Top Of The Pops Performance Of 'Iron Fist'
Singled Out: Bryce Fox's Psychopath
mgk Recruits Avenged Sevenfold and Bring Me The Horizon Stars For Dingo Tribute
Flogging Molly Frontman Dave King Had Multiple Surgeries After Brain Hemorrhage
Nickelback To Headline Velocity At Field of Dreams
BABYMETAL Tap Black Veil Brides and Jinjer For North American Tour