Yungblud Returns With 'Hello Heaven, Hello'

(HR) An epic nine-minute anthem marks the return of the globally recognized singer-songwriter, industry disrupter and innovator, Yungblud. The 27-year-old artist from Doncaster, UK whose last two albums went to number 1 in the UK, broke the Billboard top 100, and whose catalogue has accumulated 6 billion streams globally, ended a period of silence online, releasing his most accomplished piece of music to date.

'Hello Heaven, Hello' follows a lineage of Great British classic rock medleys in a composition that spans a number of the genre's styles, evoking both the past and future simultaneously. Never one to follow the crowd, Yungblud proves himself to be one of the world's most imaginative young songwriters and musicians through this release.

Also arriving today, the official video for 'Hello Heaven, Hello,' directed by Charlie Sarsfield. The video also made its broadcast premiere today on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Speaking about his track's inspiration, Yungblud reveals: "Hello Heaven, Hello is the opening statement to my new album. It's a journey of self-reclamation, a goodbye to the past and how you may have known or perceived me before and a hello to the future and where I'm going. It sets the precedent for what this album is. It's an adventure that's sonically more ambitious than ever before, a journey that is meant to be played in its entirety that doesn't for a moment hold back or let its imagination be filtered. I wanted its first moment to be a statement. I've been discouraged from releasing a nine minute and 6 second song as my first move back in a year because in a modern world it's seen to be a "risk" - I don't see it like that at all I see as an opportunity, in my opinion risk is an artists greatest tool - putting everything on the line in pursuit of the best evolution and art you can make - without risk there is no innovation. I feel like for the first time in a long time I'm exactly where I need to be and doing exactly what I'm supposed to be doing - making exactly what I want - exploring the past, the present, the future and most importantly, myself. This album feels magical to me and this is where it starts - where the f*** are we gonna end up? Let's see. Get on the horse. Let's ride."

Remarkably, the song's conception arrived four years ago - before the making of 2022's UK chart smash self-titled 'Yungblud', and during the final run on an exhilarating but strenuous tour for 2020's 'Weird'. Rather than reveling in a new-found commercial approval, the artist (real name Dominic Harrison) was alone in a New York hotel room, ruminating on the potential creative pitfalls ahead of him. "I felt like I was starting to repeat myself - I'd fallen into my own cliche... I'd become comfortable. It was good in a way; it meant that I had my own style. But I've always said that if people know where I'm going next, that is my idea of failure". This aversion to predictability explains his choice of a return; 'Hello Heaven, Hello' does everything but fit the prescribed brief of a traditional single. Instead, it showcases the level of songcraft and musicianship Yungblud is capable of, paying homage to the genre's greatest moments along the way.

The release follows shortly after news that Bludfest, Yungblud's own curated festival, will return to Milton Keynes's National Bowlfor its highly anticipated second year this summer. Yungblud will once again top a bill featuring some of music's most exciting emerging established talent, offering fans a stellar lineup at an affordable price. Last year saw a crowd of 40,000 fans gather for the festival. Bludfest Year 2 takes place on June 21, 2025.

