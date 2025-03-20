A.R. Rahman Launching North America The Wonderment Tour This Summer

(AEG) Internationally acclaimed and award-winning composer/songwriter and superstar recording artist A.R. Rahman is bringing his new immersive live concert experience, The Wonderment Tour, to audiences across North America. The 16-date arena tour kicks off July 18, 2025, in Vancouver, BC, with stops in major cities, including Los Angeles, Toronto, and New York.
In his illustrious career, A.R. Rahman has composed music for more than 150 films and amassed an estimated 200 million record sales worldwide, ranking him among the best-selling recording artists. His monumental success composing the music of the hit film and cultural juggernaut Slumdog Millionaire earned him two Academy Awards (Best Score and Best Original Song for "Jai Ho"), two Grammys, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA Award.
Blending classical Indian traditions with contemporary electronic sounds, A.R. Rahman is widely recognized for revolutionizing Indian cinema's musical landscape. His incredible music extends across cultures and genres, and appeals to audiences of all generations. In The Wonderment Tour, Rahman continues to innovate and push the boundaries of imagination and immersive experiences, as he did in directing the cinematic VR experience for his groundbreaking immersive album Le Musk and collaborating with artists worldwide.
Fri, Jul 18 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
Sun, Jul 20 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Fri, Jul 25 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Sat, Jul 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Tue, Jul 29 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
Wed, Jul 30 - Grand Prairie, TX - TTCU Theatre
Sat, Aug 2 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Sun, Aug 3 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena
Tue, Aug 5 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Thu, Aug 7 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Fri, Aug 8 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Sun, Aug 10 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry
Tue, Aug 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Thu, Aug 14 - Hoffman Estates, IL - NOW Arena
Sat, Aug 16 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sun, Aug 17 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
