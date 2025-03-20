A.R. Rahman Launching North America The Wonderment Tour This Summer

(AEG) Internationally acclaimed and award-winning composer/songwriter and superstar recording artist A.R. Rahman is bringing his new immersive live concert experience, The Wonderment Tour, to audiences across North America. The 16-date arena tour kicks off July 18, 2025, in Vancouver, BC, with stops in major cities, including Los Angeles, Toronto, and New York.

In his illustrious career, A.R. Rahman has composed music for more than 150 films and amassed an estimated 200 million record sales worldwide, ranking him among the best-selling recording artists. His monumental success composing the music of the hit film and cultural juggernaut Slumdog Millionaire earned him two Academy Awards (Best Score and Best Original Song for "Jai Ho"), two Grammys, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA Award.

Blending classical Indian traditions with contemporary electronic sounds, A.R. Rahman is widely recognized for revolutionizing Indian cinema's musical landscape. His incredible music extends across cultures and genres, and appeals to audiences of all generations. In The Wonderment Tour, Rahman continues to innovate and push the boundaries of imagination and immersive experiences, as he did in directing the cinematic VR experience for his groundbreaking immersive album Le Musk and collaborating with artists worldwide.

Fri, Jul 18 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

Sun, Jul 20 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Fri, Jul 25 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Sat, Jul 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Tue, Jul 29 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

Wed, Jul 30 - Grand Prairie, TX - TTCU Theatre

Sat, Aug 2 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Sun, Aug 3 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

Tue, Aug 5 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Thu, Aug 7 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Fri, Aug 8 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sun, Aug 10 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

Tue, Aug 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Thu, Aug 14 - Hoffman Estates, IL - NOW Arena

Sat, Aug 16 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sun, Aug 17 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

