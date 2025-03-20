Brooks & Dunn Launch NEON MOON TOUR

(The GreenRoom) Brooks & Dunn hit the road once again with their NEON MOON TOUR this past weekend, bringing "their country classics and delivering a night of nostalgia" (Loud Hailer Magazine) to Austin and Corpus Christi, TX.
The tour highlights their legendary live show, featuring a setlist that spans their three-decade career. This weekend, the duo performed fan favorites like "My Maria," "Brand New Man," "Only In America," "Play Somethin' Country" and "Cheatin' Kind."
Special collaborations with highly anticipated openers David Lee Murphy and Molly Tuttle adding to the excitement, as they joined Brooks & Dunn for a medley of their 90's hit song, "Little Miss Honky Tonk."
Brooks & Dunn, hailed as "living legends" (Wide Open Country), are taking their iconic live shows across the United States, proving that "the dream of '90s country is alive and well" (Fort Worth Star-Telegram). Their unforgettable performances continue to draw multi-generational crowds, who dance and sing along to the duo's timeless hits. This is "a don't miss show" (Whiskey Riff)-fans can't help but belt out their favorite songs and relive cherished memories. Known for their "impactful performances" (Billboard), the legendary duo recently earned the coveted 'Vocal Duo of the Year' award at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, marking their 15th win in the category. With this victory, Brooks & Dunn tie for the most CMA Award wins ever, reaching 19 and solidifying their title as the best-selling country duo of all time.
Catch Brooks & Dunn on the Neon Moon Tour in 2025:
3/20 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
3/27 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
3/28 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
3/29 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
4/3 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
4/4 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena
4/5 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
4/24 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
4/25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
4/26 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
