Conan Gray Expands 'Kid Krow' For 5th Anniversary

(RM) Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and pop king Conan Gray celebrates five years of his debut album, Kid Krow, by unveiling his new Kid Krow, Decomposed (5 Year Anniversary) Digital Release out now via Republic Records. The album anniversary occurs while "The Cut That Always Bleeds" continues its viral success, rising up the Spotify Top 200 Chart five years after release.

Kid Krow, Decomposed (5 Year Anniversary) notably includes one unreleased track, two new live recordings, and brand-new artwork illustrated by Conan Gray himself. Among the trio of new songs, Kid Krow, Decomposed includes "The Cut That Always Bleeds [Live]," "Heather (Lost Verse Version) [Live]," as well as an unheard studio track entitled "Bed Rest."

Kid Krow initially landed on March 20, 2020. It bowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200, scored a platinum certification, and housed six RIAA-certified singles, including the 4x-Platinum "Heather," 3x-Platinum "Maniac," Gold "The Cut That Always Bleeds," Gold "The Story," Gold "Comfort Crowd," and Gold "Wish You Were Sober." It has generated sales of 10 million units in the United States and earned 5 million in global album consumption. Upon release, People hailed it as "filled with some of Gray's most personal lyrics and the nostalgia-inducing sounds," and DORK rated it "4-out-of-4 stars." In its wake, SPIN christened him "a voice for his generation." OnesToWatch raved, "In his striking debut album, Gray has officially taken flight, and he makes one thing clear. He is here to make his mark on the world of pop music."

Last year, Conan unveiled his latest album, Found Heaven, which includes the singles "Alley Rose", "Lonely Dancers", and "Never Ending Song". Conan Gray also embarked on his SOLD-OUT worldwide Found Heaven On Tour last year, hitting 16 countries around the globe with historic performances at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden, The Forum in Los Angeles, and London's Wembley Arena.

Previously, Conan graced the stage of the Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park, performed for nearly 300,000 people at Lollapalooza across Latin America, and almost 40,000 people at Outside Lands. Continuing to make fashion headlines, Conan wore a custom Balmain look while attending the 2023 Met Gala. He quickly was named among the evenings "Best Dressed" by the likes of Vogue, Esquire, Teen Vogue, Insider, NPR and many more.

Related Stories

Conan Gray Shares New Song 'Holidays'

Conan Gray 'Found Heaven' With New Album

Conan Gray Releases New Song 'Winner'

News > Conan Gray