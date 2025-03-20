Damiano David Previews New album With Late Night TV and L.A. Show

(fcc) Following the announcement of his highly anticipated debut solo-album, Funny Little Fears, Damiano David took the stage at Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre this Tuesday to give fans a special preview of his upcoming album. The intimate show featured a setlist of unreleased tracks from the album as well as his latest single "Next Summer," the instant-hit "Born With A Broken Heart," and his international smash cover of Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson's "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."
Last night, Damiano gave another captivating performance with the television debut of "Next Summer" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! showcasing his soaring vocals in a stripped down version of the fan favorite song. Watch the show-stopping performance below.
This summer, Damiano will be hitting major festivals across the country for the first time as a solo artist including Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee and Lollapalooza in Chicago. Last month, Damiano was announced for Canada's Osheaga Festival in addition to a run of festival dates in Europe.
Funny Little Fears will be released via Sony Music Italy / Arista on May 16th 2025. The album will be released digitally and physically in several formats on vinyl and CD.
Marking a bold and defiant new chapter in Damiano's career and artistry, Funny Little Fears sees the acclaimed artist break the molds of expectation, both sonically and lyrically, defy genre boundaries, and bravely journey deep within the confines of his own mind as he confronts his fears.
On the album, Damiano says "I've always been afraid of heights, that any moment the ground breaks apart under my feet and in one second, everything's gone. I've been afraid of darkness, an immensity I don't get to see or understand, that might take me if I don't watch my steps. I've been afraid of myself, asking for too much, chasing something I didn't even know if I really wanted. And honestly sometimes I'm still scared, but I wrote myself a manual. Hope u find it helpful too. I called it Funny Little Fears. With love - Damiano"
Maneskin's Damiano David Reveal Solo Album Details
Damiano David Takes Fans To Prison With 'Next Summer' Video
Damiano David Announces New Single 'Next Summer'
Watch Damiano David's 'Nothing Beats Like A Heart' Video
Guns N' Roses Reveal New Drummer- KISS Launching Audio Walking Tour- Damiano David Previews New Album With Late Night TV and L.A. Show- more
Guns N' Roses Parts Ways With Frank Ferrer- blink-182 and Hozier Lead Sea.Hear.Now Festival Lineup- Ozzy Tributes Randy Rhoads- more
Bon Jovi: Forever Getting Wide Release- Conan Gray Expands 'Kid Krow' For 5th Anniversary- YUNGBLUD Talks Comeback Single- more
Eric Church Announces 'Evangeline vs. The Machine' With 'Hands Of Time'- Morgan Wallen To Preview 'I'm The Problem' With 2 New Songs Tonight- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Guns N' Roses Reveal New Drummer
Lynyrd Skynyrd Ink With Frontiers Music Srl
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Releases The Collection Coffee Table Book
Swallow The Sun Share 'MelancHoly (Holy Edit)'
St. Vincent To Deliver 'DOA' From 'Death Of A Unicorn'
Rush Legend Geddy Lee Honored With Minimoog Model D Release
Extremely Rare Recordings By The Four Original Sweet Members Set For Release
Brian Eno Looks Back At Roxy Music And More With Zane Lowe