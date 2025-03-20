Damiano David Previews New album With Late Night TV and L.A. Show

(fcc) Following the announcement of his highly anticipated debut solo-album, Funny Little Fears, Damiano David took the stage at Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre this Tuesday to give fans a special preview of his upcoming album. The intimate show featured a setlist of unreleased tracks from the album as well as his latest single "Next Summer," the instant-hit "Born With A Broken Heart," and his international smash cover of Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson's "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."

Last night, Damiano gave another captivating performance with the television debut of "Next Summer" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! showcasing his soaring vocals in a stripped down version of the fan favorite song. Watch the show-stopping performance below.

This summer, Damiano will be hitting major festivals across the country for the first time as a solo artist including Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee and Lollapalooza in Chicago. Last month, Damiano was announced for Canada's Osheaga Festival in addition to a run of festival dates in Europe.

Funny Little Fears will be released via Sony Music Italy / Arista on May 16th 2025. The album will be released digitally and physically in several formats on vinyl and CD.

Marking a bold and defiant new chapter in Damiano's career and artistry, Funny Little Fears sees the acclaimed artist break the molds of expectation, both sonically and lyrically, defy genre boundaries, and bravely journey deep within the confines of his own mind as he confronts his fears.

On the album, Damiano says "I've always been afraid of heights, that any moment the ground breaks apart under my feet and in one second, everything's gone. I've been afraid of darkness, an immensity I don't get to see or understand, that might take me if I don't watch my steps. I've been afraid of myself, asking for too much, chasing something I didn't even know if I really wanted. And honestly sometimes I'm still scared, but I wrote myself a manual. Hope u find it helpful too. I called it Funny Little Fears. With love - Damiano"

