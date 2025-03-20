.

Extremely Rare Recordings By The Four Original Sweet Members Set For Release

03-20-2025
Extremely Rare Recordings By The Four Original Sweet Members Set For Release

(SAPR) Sweet - one of the most legendary, influential, and enduring names in the history of rock music - will have the absolute collector's album Platinum Rare 1 available in regular stores for the first time on May 23rd via Metalville Records.

Platinum Rare 1 contains extremely rare recordings by the four original Sweet members. The legendary glam/hard rock band continues to thrill fans all over the world to this day. Over the years, Sweet have sold more than 55 million records and reached 34 #1 chart positions.

The songs on Platinum Rare 1 come from the private archive of Sweet guitarist Andy Scott and were personally selected by him.

Fans of the band will be thrilled with this collection of rare and alternative takes and mixes. Many of the songs on the album have never before seen the light of day on a regular Sweet release.

Platinum Rare 1 is an absolute enrichment for every true fan of Sweet.

Tracklisting for Sweet's Platinum Rare 1
CD1:
1. Ballroom Blitz (Rough Mix)
2. IDC Jam
3. Midnight To Daylight (Outtake)
4. Show Me The Way (Alternative Mix)
5. Log One (That Girl) (Brian Vox)
6. Cover Girl (Band Demo)
7. Love Is Like Oxygen (Instrumental)
8. Windy City (Band Demo)
9. Falling In Love
10. Yesterday's Hero
11. Live For Today (Rough Mix)
12. New Shoes

CD2:
1. Rebel Rouser (Steve Vocal)
2. Fire Engine
3. Blockbuster (Rough Mix)
4. Play All Night (Brian Vox)
5. Strong Love (Outtake)
6. Teenage Rampage (Rough Mix)
7. California Nights (Band Demo)
8. Hellraiser (Rough Mix)
9. Where Do We Go From Here
10. Silverbird (Band Demo)
11. Maggie
12. Lettres D'amour (Band Demo)
13. Lost Angels (Extended Rough Mix)

Related Stories
Extremely Rare Recordings By The Four Original Sweet Members Set For Release

BTS' j-hope Streaming 'Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)' Video

j-hope of BTS Recruits Miguel For 'Sweet Dreams'

Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame

Guns N' Roses Fuel Finale Of Cobra Kai

News > Sweet

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Reveal New Drummer- KISS Launching Audio Walking Tour- Damiano David Previews New Album With Late Night TV and L.A. Show- more

Guns N' Roses Parts Ways With Frank Ferrer- blink-182 and Hozier Lead Sea.Hear.Now Festival Lineup- Ozzy Tributes Randy Rhoads- more

Bon Jovi: Forever Getting Wide Release- Conan Gray Expands 'Kid Krow' For 5th Anniversary- YUNGBLUD Talks Comeback Single- more

Day In Country

Eric Church Announces 'Evangeline vs. The Machine' With 'Hands Of Time'- Morgan Wallen To Preview 'I'm The Problem' With 2 New Songs Tonight- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items

Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974

Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant

Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More

Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona

Latest News

Guns N' Roses Reveal New Drummer

Lynyrd Skynyrd Ink With Frontiers Music Srl

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Releases The Collection Coffee Table Book

Swallow The Sun Share 'MelancHoly (Holy Edit)'

St. Vincent To Deliver 'DOA' From 'Death Of A Unicorn'

Rush Legend Geddy Lee Honored With Minimoog Model D Release

Extremely Rare Recordings By The Four Original Sweet Members Set For Release

Brian Eno Looks Back At Roxy Music And More With Zane Lowe