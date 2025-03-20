Extremely Rare Recordings By The Four Original Sweet Members Set For Release

(SAPR) Sweet - one of the most legendary, influential, and enduring names in the history of rock music - will have the absolute collector's album Platinum Rare 1 available in regular stores for the first time on May 23rd via Metalville Records.

Platinum Rare 1 contains extremely rare recordings by the four original Sweet members. The legendary glam/hard rock band continues to thrill fans all over the world to this day. Over the years, Sweet have sold more than 55 million records and reached 34 #1 chart positions.

The songs on Platinum Rare 1 come from the private archive of Sweet guitarist Andy Scott and were personally selected by him.

Fans of the band will be thrilled with this collection of rare and alternative takes and mixes. Many of the songs on the album have never before seen the light of day on a regular Sweet release.

Platinum Rare 1 is an absolute enrichment for every true fan of Sweet.

Tracklisting for Sweet's Platinum Rare 1

CD1:

1. Ballroom Blitz (Rough Mix)

2. IDC Jam

3. Midnight To Daylight (Outtake)

4. Show Me The Way (Alternative Mix)

5. Log One (That Girl) (Brian Vox)

6. Cover Girl (Band Demo)

7. Love Is Like Oxygen (Instrumental)

8. Windy City (Band Demo)

9. Falling In Love

10. Yesterday's Hero

11. Live For Today (Rough Mix)

12. New Shoes

CD2:

1. Rebel Rouser (Steve Vocal)

2. Fire Engine

3. Blockbuster (Rough Mix)

4. Play All Night (Brian Vox)

5. Strong Love (Outtake)

6. Teenage Rampage (Rough Mix)

7. California Nights (Band Demo)

8. Hellraiser (Rough Mix)

9. Where Do We Go From Here

10. Silverbird (Band Demo)

11. Maggie

12. Lettres D'amour (Band Demo)

13. Lost Angels (Extended Rough Mix)

Related Stories

BTS' j-hope Streaming 'Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)' Video

j-hope of BTS Recruits Miguel For 'Sweet Dreams'

Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame

Guns N' Roses Fuel Finale Of Cobra Kai

News > Sweet