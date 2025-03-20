Gareth Announces News Single 'Answered Prayer'

(BMA) Gareth continues his upward trajectory with another song from the heart, "Answered Prayer," out on March 28, 2025. He reveals, "'Answered Prayer' is for anyone in your life that may have helped you through difficult times... whether that is a family member, a husband, wife, friend, or someone that helped you find beauty in the world. I'm really proud of this song and the message. I think everyone could use a song like this right now."
Born and raised in Castlederg, Northern Ireland, Gareth is gaining serious traction for blending his Irish roots with a love for country music and storytelling. From his start playing in Northern Ireland pubs for £50 a night, his breakthrough came in 2024 with his viral cover of "Stick Season" by Noah Kahan, which amassed over 25 million views and 15 million streams.
The buzz from that cover led to his projects Covers (From Across the Pond) and his debut original EP Changing Seasons, which together have garnered over 25 million streams and significant airplay on stations such as SiriusXM's The Highway and Absolute Country Radio.
His rise has also seen him share stages with Brett Young and The 502s, while earning him a loyal fanbase.
With his signing to BMG and his undeniable talent, Gareth is poised to leave a lasting mark on country music while honoring his roots and storytelling heritage and is heading back on a headlining UK tour this April/May and European tour with Kip Moore this May/June.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
04/24/2025 - Cork, IE
04/25/2025 - Dublin, IE
04/26/2025 - Belfast, UK
04/28/2025 - Glasgow, UK
04/30/2025 - Manchester, UK
05/01/2025 - London, UK
05/02/2025 - Amsterdam, NL
05/03/2025 - Hamburg, DE
05/06/2025 - Stockholm, SE
05/07/2025 - Oslo, NO
05/16/2025 - Stockholm, SE
05/17/2025 - Stockholm, SE
05/18/2025 - Oslo, NO
05/21/2025 - Hamburg, DE
05/23/2025 - Cologne, DE
05/24/2025 - Stuttgart, DE
05/25/2025 - Zürich, CH
05/28/2025 - Tilburg, NL
05/30/2025 - Birmingham, UK
05/31/2025 - Leeds, UK
06/01/2025 - Belfast, UK
06/04/2025 - Newcastle, UK
06/05/2025 - Glasgow, UK
06/07/2025 - London, UK
06/08/2025 - Manchester, UK
