KISS Launching Audio Walking Tour For 'Dressed To Kill' 50th Anniversary

(fcc) On March 22nd, KISS and Pophouse will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the KISS iconic album Dressed To Kill with a never before heard audio tour through the streets of New York City.
Exactly 50 years ago on March 19, 1975, KISS' Dressed To Kill Album was released into the world featuring one of the band's all-time iconic photos - KISS dressed in bespoke suits posing on the corner of West 23rd & 8th Avenue.
The image and the street corner have become legendary parts of KISS history and on March 22nd the audio tour will give fans the chance to take their own tour of the relationship between New York and the band.
Packed with exclusive interviews from Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Bob Gruen the audio tour begins on West 23rd & 8th Avenue and continues on to numerous iconic New York venues in Kisstory. While some KISS Army superfans have planned a meet-up to take the walking tour together, fans from around the globe can listen on https://www.kissonline.com/. (Please note: walking tour audio is only accessible via mobile phone.)
John 5 Launching Knights In Satan's Service Museum of KISS Memorabilia
KISS Stars Eric Singer and Bruce Kulick Among Guests At Micki Free's Charity Event
Why KISS Snubbed Former Members At Final Show
KISS Celebrating 'Strutter' 50th Anniversary With Real Gold Records
Guns N' Roses Reveal New Drummer- KISS Launching Audio Walking Tour- Damiano David Previews New Album With Late Night TV and L.A. Show- more
Guns N' Roses Parts Ways With Frank Ferrer- blink-182 and Hozier Lead Sea.Hear.Now Festival Lineup- Ozzy Tributes Randy Rhoads- more
Bon Jovi: Forever Getting Wide Release- Conan Gray Expands 'Kid Krow' For 5th Anniversary- YUNGBLUD Talks Comeback Single- more
Eric Church Announces 'Evangeline vs. The Machine' With 'Hands Of Time'- Morgan Wallen To Preview 'I'm The Problem' With 2 New Songs Tonight- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Guns N' Roses Reveal New Drummer
Lynyrd Skynyrd Ink With Frontiers Music Srl
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Releases The Collection Coffee Table Book
Swallow The Sun Share 'MelancHoly (Holy Edit)'
St. Vincent To Deliver 'DOA' From 'Death Of A Unicorn'
Rush Legend Geddy Lee Honored With Minimoog Model D Release
Extremely Rare Recordings By The Four Original Sweet Members Set For Release
Brian Eno Looks Back At Roxy Music And More With Zane Lowe