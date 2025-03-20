KISS Launching Audio Walking Tour For 'Dressed To Kill' 50th Anniversary

(fcc) On March 22nd, KISS and Pophouse will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the KISS iconic album Dressed To Kill with a never before heard audio tour through the streets of New York City.

Exactly 50 years ago on March 19, 1975, KISS' Dressed To Kill Album was released into the world featuring one of the band's all-time iconic photos - KISS dressed in bespoke suits posing on the corner of West 23rd & 8th Avenue.

The image and the street corner have become legendary parts of KISS history and on March 22nd the audio tour will give fans the chance to take their own tour of the relationship between New York and the band.

Packed with exclusive interviews from Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Bob Gruen the audio tour begins on West 23rd & 8th Avenue and continues on to numerous iconic New York venues in Kisstory. While some KISS Army superfans have planned a meet-up to take the walking tour together, fans from around the globe can listen on https://www.kissonline.com/. (Please note: walking tour audio is only accessible via mobile phone.)

Related Stories

John 5 Launching Knights In Satan's Service Museum of KISS Memorabilia

KISS Stars Eric Singer and Bruce Kulick Among Guests At Micki Free's Charity Event

Why KISS Snubbed Former Members At Final Show

KISS Celebrating 'Strutter' 50th Anniversary With Real Gold Records

News > KISS