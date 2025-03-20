Lacy J. Dalton Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of 'Black Coffee'

(2911) Singer-songwriter and outlaw original Lacy J. Dalton is celebrating the 35th anniversary of her hit single "Black Coffee," a song written by Hillary Kanter and Even Stevens. Released in March 1990 as the lead single from her album Lacy J., the track peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart in June of that year.
Becoming a fast fan favorite, this single remains a standout in Dalton's legendary career, showcasing her signature blend of gritty vocals and storytelling lyricism. "Black Coffee" not only solidified her place among the era's most respected artists but also remains a testament to her enduring influence in country music, continuing to resonate with longtime fans and new listeners alike. As part of the anniversary celebration, Lacy J. Dalton created two videos for fans to enjoy, which are very different. One was premiered by Think Country and the other by The Hollywood Times.
"It was given to me by a couple of people who really loved me, writers Even Stevens and Hillary Kanter, who knew it was going to be a really big record - and it was and continues to be after all these years," Lacy shares. "I am very grateful to be the one who got to sing this song."
Lacy J. Dalton recently released her latest album, 'For The Black Sheep' through (StarVista Music)-this deeply reflective collection of songs delivers a powerful message of unity, empathy and universal kindness. The album features several standout tracks, including "Devil by A Different Name," which challenges listeners to confront their biases and embrace one another. Another highlight, "Heart of Hearts," speaks to the necessity of vulnerability and emotional openness.
