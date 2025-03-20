Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett Team For The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour

(SM) Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Leon Bridges and Grammy-nominated Texas maverick Charley Crockett announce The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour-a series of once-in-a-lifetime shows that celebrate their shared roots, longtime friendship, and the rich musical heritage of Texas. The limited engagement will kick off with a special, previously announced show at the Hollywood Bowl on June 5 before hitting 19 cities from the end of August through the end of September.

Presales for The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour start on Tuesday, March 25, at 10AM Local Time. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 28, at 10 AM Local Time. Leon & Charley are excited to announce that $1 from every ticket sold will be directly donated to Leon's charity, The Big Good. Noeline Hofmann, Reyna Tropical, Honky Tonkin' In Queens, Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore will act as support, each appearing at select shows.

Leon Bridges, known for his timeless storytelling and genre-bending sound, brings the spirit of his acclaimed fourth studio album, Leon, to the stage, alongside a career filled with platinum hits and sold-out headline shows around the globe. From busking on the streets to selling out Dickies Arena in his native Forth Worth, his rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. With his signature smooth vocals and boundless creativity, Leon Bridges delivers a performance that's as personal as it is powerful.

Charley Crockett, the street busker turned country cult hero turned rising country star, joins as a very special guest, embodying the independent spirit of country music's great songwriters. A self-made troubadour, Crockett carved his own path, releasing 14 independent albums and headlining legendary venues like Red Rocks, the Greek Theatre in L.A., and the Ryman. His latest record, Lonesome Drifter, out now via Island Records and co-produced by Crockett and Shooter Jennings, channels the raw, unfiltered essence of a road-worn storyteller.

Together, the Texas pair bring their unique yet complementary styles to the stage, alongside their deep and beloved catalogs. This isn't just a concert-it's a collision of soul and grit, an evening of music that echoes across time, place, and genre.

The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour: Leon Bridges with very special guest Charley Crockett

6/05/2025 Hollywood Bowl // Los Angeles, CA (Show already on sale)

8/26/2025 BMO Pavilion // Milwaukee, WI !

8/27/2025 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill // Sterling Heights, MI !

8/28/2025 Budweiser Stage // Toronto, ON !

8/30/2025 Broadview Stage at SPAC // Saratoga Springs, NY !

8/31/2025 Thompson's Point // Portland, ME !

9/01/2025 Thompson's Point // Portland, ME !

9/04/2025 Forest Hills Stadium // Forest Hills, NY @#

9/05/2025 The Mann Center // Philadelphia, PA @

9/06/2025 Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront // Richmond, VA @

9/07/2025 Merriweather Post Pavilion // Columbia, MD @

9/09/2025 Blossom Music Center // Cuyahoga Falls, OH @

9/10/2025 The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park // Cincinnati, OH @

9/12/2025 Red Hat Amphitheater // Raleigh, NC @

9/13/2025 Credit One Stadium // Charleston, SC @

9/14/2025 St. Augustine Amphitheatre // St Augustine, FL @

9/15/2025 The BayCare Sound // Clearwater, FL @

9/17/2025 Coca-Cola Amphitheater // Birmingham, AL %

9/19/2025 Walmart AMP // Rogers, AR %

9/21/2025 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion // The Woodlands, TX %

9/23/2025 Moody Center // Austin, TX %

! - Noeline Hofmann opening

@ - Reyna Tropical opening

# - Honky Tonkin' In Queens opening

% - Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore opening

