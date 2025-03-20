Little Barrie & Malcolm Catto Premiere 'Spektator' Video

(CPR) Little Barrie & Malcolm Catto today shared their new single "Spektator," the third track previewing the genre-bending trio's forthcoming new album Electric War out April 18th via Easy Eye Sound.

Groovy and mesmerizing, "Spektator" showcases singer/guitarist Barrie Cadogan's beautifully understated delivery against the shifting, telepathic arrangement of bassist Lewis Wharton, drummer Malcolm Catto (The Heliocentrics), and eerie violin courtesy of Raven Bush.

The track is out now alongside a kaleidoscopic video directed by Robert Schober (The Killers, Green Day, My Chemical Romance) and filmed in Nashville's Easy Eye Sound studio by Twin Lantern. "'Spektator' started out as a crude demo that I played to the band during the album sessions. Props to Malcolm for bringing in really cool ideas like the tempo shifts and recruiting his Heliocentrics bandmate Raven Bush to play violin, both of which took the song to somewhere new for us musically," explains Cadogan. "It's also the third single that features a video by the very talented director Robert Schober. I love them all but this is my favourite video he's done for us so far."

Produced by Catto and Little Barrie, Electric War sees the group trusting their instincts as they push themselves into unchartered musical territories. Its eight, intoxicating songs pack an unforgettable punch as it offers a unique musical melting pot of 21st century rock 'n roll, deep funk, jazz, and fuzzy atmospherics that propels their sound into exciting new directions. "We just pretty much do what we want to without tailoring our music to any specific genre," Catto says of their approach to the new LP. Explains Cadogan, "From Malcolm, I learned a lot about the power of taking things down musically rather than just smashing the audience over the head with loud guitar for an hour. That can be cool, but in slowing the tempo or bringing the volume down, it gave us scope to say much more. We wanted to capture more of that in the studio, as well as the freakouts."

Following Little Barrie's headlining U.K. tour in April, Cadogan will be expanding upon his already impressive CV by joining The Black Keys' band as additional guitarist on their North American headlining dates in August and September

