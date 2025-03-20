Metallica's Kirk Hammett Releases The Collection Coffee Table Book

(Prime PR) Kirk Hammett, legendary guitarist of the multi-platinum-selling and 9X GRAMMY Award-winning band Metallica, has partnered with Gibson Publishing to release The Collection: Kirk Hammett, a premium hardcover coffee-table photo book where KIRK tells the stories behind the rare and highly collectible instruments he has used on hit records and on stages worldwide in front of millions of fans. The Collection: Kirk Hammett is available now via Gibson.com and Gibson Garage locations in three premium formats: limited signed and numbered Custom and Deluxe Editions and a Standard hardcover.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of The Collection: Kirk Hammett. I've worked diligently on this curated collection of vintage and modern guitars for the book. I feel the book captures the rich history and artistry behind each of these unique and rare instruments. Every picture tells a story and thanks to Ross Halfin and his exceptional photography, every picture in this book is worth a million words! This book could not be possible without the help of Gibson, so I'd like to thank them for making my passion for Greeny, and guitars a reality. I hope all of you enjoy this journey as much as I did."

-Kirk Hammett

"It's exciting the time has come to release The Collection: Kirk Hammett by Gibson," adds Cesar Gueikian, President and CEO of Gibson. "We have been working on this project with Kirk for years now, and I had the opportunity to work closely with Kirk on the composition of the collection for the book. It was a thrill to put this together and it took a village to get it done! I hope everyone appreciates the work that went into this book and enjoys every story behind the guitars."

"For someone whose early adventures in heavy music in the late 1980s involved listening to Metallica albums until the cassette tapes wore out, working closely with Kirk and the team on this project was a mind-blowing experience. Kirk's energy and passion comes through on every page and there is no doubt he has one of the coolest guitar collections on the planet." -Chris Vinnicombe (Gibson Editor-in-Chief)

The Collection: Kirk Hammett is a 400-page premium coffee table book that explores in unprecedented detail the extraordinary guitar collection and life in music of one of heavy metal's true pioneers, Gibson signature artist KIRK HAMMETT. Shot on location in Hawaii and Los Angeles by legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin and featuring rare imagery from Halfin's photo archives, this latest release from Gibson Publishing features exclusive new interviews with HAMMETT conducted by Chris Vinnicombe (Gibson-Editor-in-Chief) and Mark Agnesi (Gibson-Director of Brand Experience). The Collection: Kirk Hammett takes the deepest-ever dive into the Metallica star's eclectic guitar collection, documenting the instruments he has leaned on throughout his career, from his early days with Bay Area thrash trailblazers Exodus to selling over 125 million albums worldwide with Metallica and rocking out on the world's biggest stages. Guitars under the microscope include HAMMETT's storied 1979 Gibson Flying V™ and Greeny, the legendary 1959 Gibson Les Paul™ Standard formerly owned by guitarists Peter Green and Gary Moore.

Written and edited by Chris Vinnicombe and designed by acclaimed graphic designer Tom Jermann, The Collection: Kirk Hammett is a must-have for fans of Kirk Hammett and Metallica and anyone with an interest in fine guitars.

