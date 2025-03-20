Morgan Wallen To Preview 'I'm The Problem' With 2 New Songs Tonight

(EBM) Announcing directly to his fans first, Morgan Wallen shared the release date for his upcoming fourth studio album, I'm The Problem: May 16, 2025. With the album combining Wallen's country, cross and dirt-rock influences, the release will appropriately coincide with his inaugural, all-genre Sand In My Boots Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama May 16-18.

Having spent nearly a year writing and refining the tracklist from his farm just outside of Nashville with core collaborators, including producers Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome, the process was reflective for Wallen, taking inventory of where he's been and where he's headed - and not shying away from the past.

"I have been a problem, for sure, and I've got no problem admitting that," Wallen says. "But there are other sides to me as well. I've spent the last 11 months really trying to figure out, 'Do I still want to be the problem? Is it time to move past that phase in my life?' I think it probably is, and this might be the last time I get a chance to honestly say it."

Two new songs off the album arrive tonight: "Just In Case," written by Wallen, John Byron, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass and Alex Bak; and "I'm A Little Crazy," written by Michael Hardy, Smith Ahnquist, Hunter Phelps and Jameson Rodgers. Both songs were produced by Joey Moi, with Charlie Handsome joining as co-producer for "Just In Case."

Wallen recently became the first artist ever to have two albums spend over 100 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, with Forbes proclaiming "he's managed incredible feats that few in his genre before him came close to." With each album, Wallen has refined his music, but with this one, Wallen digs even deeper, providing a glimpse into his life that feels more intimate, more grounded, and closer to his core.

Wallen will perform songs off the upcoming album on NBC's Saturday Night Live next Saturday, March 29 when he returns as a musical guest.

The project sparked Wallen's 2025 I'm The Problem Tour. Kicking off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Wallen's 20-show run will include stops in Seattle, Washington; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario and more. With a second stop recently added in Madison, Wisconsin, Wallen's appearances will mark the first time an artist has played two consecutive nights at Camp Randall Stadium.

A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel join in direct support with Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson as first-of-three across select dates. Coupled with Wallen's Sand In My Boots Festival, these 21 shows are the only place to see the superstar in 2025.

