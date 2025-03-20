Rush Legend Geddy Lee Honored With Minimoog Model D Release

(InMusic) Moog Music today announces the launch of the Moog Music Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D, a groundbreaking collaboration that pays homage to one of progressive rock's most iconic pioneers.

This release honors Geddy Lee's storied career and his transformative impact on progressive rock as the bassist, vocalist, and synth pioneer of the legendary band Rush. The Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D combines the timeless analog sound of the original with updates designed to inspire musicians and fans alike.

It's a thrill to see the Minimoog Model D in that stunning red, so representative of one of the most fertile periods in Rush's creative history", said Geddy Lee. "I've always been mad for custom color instruments, many inspired by automotive hues, and I'm thrilled with how it turned out-it's just so beautiful. The Minimoog Model D was the first synth that made dreaming big accessible to a schlub like me. Its intuitive design lets you learn waveforms, blend sounds, and experiment with the modulation wheel. That's its legacy: a fat, sophisticated sound in a package that's not daunting to get your hands on."

"The Minimoog Model D has shaped music history for over five decades, inspiring creativity across genres with its timeless instrument design and raw analog power," said Erik Norlander, Director of Product Development at Moog Music. "Collaborating with Ged on this model is a tribute to his profound impact on progressive rock with Rush and a celebration of the Minimoog's enduring legacy. The Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D combines the iconic sound and intuitive functionality of the original with exclusive features that honor both its history and its future-offering musicians and collectors an extraordinary connection to the maverick innovation of the great Bob Moog."

