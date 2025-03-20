Rush Legend Geddy Lee Honored With Minimoog Model D Release

(InMusic) Moog Music today announces the launch of the Moog Music Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D, a groundbreaking collaboration that pays homage to one of progressive rock's most iconic pioneers.
This release honors Geddy Lee's storied career and his transformative impact on progressive rock as the bassist, vocalist, and synth pioneer of the legendary band Rush. The Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D combines the timeless analog sound of the original with updates designed to inspire musicians and fans alike.
It's a thrill to see the Minimoog Model D in that stunning red, so representative of one of the most fertile periods in Rush's creative history", said Geddy Lee. "I've always been mad for custom color instruments, many inspired by automotive hues, and I'm thrilled with how it turned out-it's just so beautiful. The Minimoog Model D was the first synth that made dreaming big accessible to a schlub like me. Its intuitive design lets you learn waveforms, blend sounds, and experiment with the modulation wheel. That's its legacy: a fat, sophisticated sound in a package that's not daunting to get your hands on."
"The Minimoog Model D has shaped music history for over five decades, inspiring creativity across genres with its timeless instrument design and raw analog power," said Erik Norlander, Director of Product Development at Moog Music. "Collaborating with Ged on this model is a tribute to his profound impact on progressive rock with Rush and a celebration of the Minimoog's enduring legacy. The Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D combines the iconic sound and intuitive functionality of the original with exclusive features that honor both its history and its future-offering musicians and collectors an extraordinary connection to the maverick innovation of the great Bob Moog."
Rush Stars Were Set To Play Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert
Rush Reunion Highlights South Park 25th Anniversary Concert Release
Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide Tour Announced
Central Cee Tops UK Chart With 'Can't Rush Greatness' Album
Guns N' Roses Reveal New Drummer- KISS Launching Audio Walking Tour- Damiano David Previews New Album With Late Night TV and L.A. Show- more
Guns N' Roses Parts Ways With Frank Ferrer- blink-182 and Hozier Lead Sea.Hear.Now Festival Lineup- Ozzy Tributes Randy Rhoads- more
Bon Jovi: Forever Getting Wide Release- Conan Gray Expands 'Kid Krow' For 5th Anniversary- YUNGBLUD Talks Comeback Single- more
Eric Church Announces 'Evangeline vs. The Machine' With 'Hands Of Time'- Morgan Wallen To Preview 'I'm The Problem' With 2 New Songs Tonight- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Guns N' Roses Reveal New Drummer
Lynyrd Skynyrd Ink With Frontiers Music Srl
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Releases The Collection Coffee Table Book
Swallow The Sun Share 'MelancHoly (Holy Edit)'
St. Vincent To Deliver 'DOA' From 'Death Of A Unicorn'
Rush Legend Geddy Lee Honored With Minimoog Model D Release
Extremely Rare Recordings By The Four Original Sweet Members Set For Release
Brian Eno Looks Back At Roxy Music And More With Zane Lowe